BJ Novak roasts ‘superficial’ ex Mindy Kaling at her Walk of Fame ceremony

B.J. Novak honored his longtime friend and ex-girlfriend Mindy Kaling at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Tuesday. But, of course, he couldn’t do so without lovingly roasting her in the process.

During the ceremony, Novak celebrated Kaling’s achievement with a heartfelt speech.

“Mindy respects and understands this in a very intuitive way,” he teased. “Because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother-of-three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many, Mindy is also, in her spare time, I assure you, very superficial.”

Novak continued: “Mindy, as I look around and see all these people from your life who have believed in you from the beginning, I'm just sorry that none of us doubted you, because I know how much more fun that would make this for you.

“But we couldn't help it. We always knew you'd be famous, but we had no idea how beautifully you'd handle the job,” he added.

“So it's high time your name joins those of your heroes right here on Hollywood Boulevard. Not just names like Mary Tyler Moore and Lucille Ball, but names like H&M and Zara,” Novak quipped. “I know how much all of it means to you.”

B.J. Novak honored Mindy Kaling at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony ( Getty Images )

Kaling later took the podium, calling Novak “an integral part of my family.” “Sometimes I forget that the reason I know him is because we worked together professionally. I’m as starstruck by him now at age 29 as I was when I first met you, at (age) 24,” she joked. “I love you.”

Kaling, 45, and Novak, 45, first met while working as writers and actors on the U.S. version of The Office in 2004. During that time, they dated on and off before officially splitting up in 2007. They have remained close friends ever since.

Fans have constantly speculated about their relationship ever since as the pair continue to mention how close they are in interviews.

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, Kaling and Novak poked fun at their “insanely complicated relationship” while co-presenting the award for Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Kaling, who welcomed her third child via surrogate last year, has chosen to keep the paternity of all of her children private, leading to rumors that Novak is the father.

Kaling previously addressed the paternity speculations, telling Marie Claire in 2022: “It doesn’t bother me. [Novak] is the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.”

The Mindy Project creator and star was inducted into the Walk of Fame for her contribution to television. “Not only is Mindy funny, but she is also a talented and innovative creator whose contributions to television have entertained audiences around the world,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies. “We are thrilled to honor her with a star on our iconic sidewalk.”