Mindy Kaling has poked fun at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce during her speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The Office alum took the stage on night three of the DNC in Chicago, Illinois, where she made a quip about the fellow Massachusetts native following news of his divorce from Lopez. Speaking to the crowd on Wednesday, August 21, Kaling showed her support for the Gone Girl actor.

“I couldn’t leave here without giving a shout out to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts,” said The Mindy Project star. “I love you, Massachusetts! Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don’t get it. Go Sox! Go Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there! Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world!”

Kaling’s comments come after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage. The “On the Floor” singer filed the divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, which also marked the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding reception. They initially tied the knot during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

According to TMZ, Lopez had listed April 26 as the former couple’s official date of separation and they did not sign a prenuptial agreement. The Independent has contacted representatives for Lopez and Affleck for comment.

Many fans have long speculated that the Gigli co-stars were heading toward divorce, as they were spotted on separate coasts throughout much of the summer. Back in May, it was reported that the couple – who were separated at the time – hadn’t been photographed together for more than 40 days. Lopez attended several public events solo, such as the 2024 Met Gala and the premiere of her Netflix film, Atlas, and celebrated her Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons without Affleck.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner was seen in Los Angeles, where he purchased his own $20m home after their marital mansion was publicly listed on Zillow for $68m. Affleck was photographed repeatedly without his wedding ring, and even sported a shaved faux hawk that many fans attributed to a “midlife crisis.”

Kaling’s shout-out to Affleck may not surprise some fans, considering the actors have more in common than just the state of Massachusetts. The 45-year-old comedian famously portrayed Affleck in an off-Broadway play, titled Matt & Ben, which she co-wrote with fellow Dartmouth College alum Brenda Withers, who played Matt Damon. In the 2002 play, Kaling and Withers pretended to be Affleck and Damon while they were writing the script for their 1997 Oscar-winning film, Good Will Hunting.

Elsewhere, during her appearance at the DNC, the mother of three gushed over her close relationship with US vice president Kamala Harris. She shared an anecdote about making dosas – a South Indian dish – with the Democratic presidential nominee. Kaling also reflected on their similar backgrounds, having both been raised by mothers who had immigrated from India and both died from cancer.

“Kamala Harris cares deeply about other people. She will fight to protect our freedoms because those are the values that her mother passed down to her,” Kaling said.

Harris will finally take the DNC stage on Thursday, where she will formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination as its 2024 presidential candidate.