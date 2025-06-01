Miley Cyrus reveals true feelings about dad Billy Ray’s new relationship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miley Cyrus has shared her true feelings about her dad Billy Ray’s new relationship.

During the May 31 episode of The Interview podcast, Miley, 32, acknowledged that it was initially difficult to see her dad with his new girlfriend, model Elizabeth Hurley.

“At first, it’s hard because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,'” she said.

“So my adult self has caught up.”

Billy Ray and Hurley went public with their romance on Easter Sunday.

open image in gallery Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray have reconciled recently ( Getty Images )

“Happy Easter,” the 59-year-old model wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the 63-year-old country music artist kissing her on the cheek.

The duo’s relationship debut comes months after Billy Ray officially settled his divorce with his ex-wife, Firerose, in August 2024.

Cyrus’ marriage to Firerose, 36, was short-lived, lasting only eight months after they said “I do” before they parted ways.

The “Butterfly Fly Away” artist requested an annulment on the grounds of fraud. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Billy Ray said, “he gave consent to marriage based on Fraud by the Wife, that had he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony.”

He also cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reasons for their split.

open image in gallery Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus began dating earlier this year ( Getty )

Speaking during Saturday’s podcast, Miley also confirmed that she’s no longer estranged from Billy Ray after years of a rumored rift, dating back to the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s divorce from Miley’s mom, Tish, in 2022. The couple were married for nearly 30 years.

“I think timing is everything. You know, there’s been enough bridges now of time to get us all reconnected,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said. Tish remarried in August 2022 to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell.

“My mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life,” she continued. “And I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.

“But now that my mom is like so in love with my stepdad Dom, who I also just completely adore,” she said. “And now that my dad, I see him finding happiness outside of that too, I can love them both as individuals instead of as a kind of, you know, a parental pairing.”

open image in gallery Miley’s parents Tish and Billy Ray were married for almost 30 years before their 2022 divorce ( AFP via Getty Images )

Miley’s family life has been the topic of conversation recently, and she had to address potential relationship issues with her parents a matter of weeks ago.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” the “Party in the USA” singer’s statement began in mid-May. “She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

Miley continued, addressing the feud rumors between her and Billy Ray and saying that despite previously having “challenges,” she and her father are not on bad terms.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”