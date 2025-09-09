Cheese recalled due to potentially life-threatening bacteria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple packages of cheese are being recalled due to Listeria contamination concerns.

The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility, based in Ohio, announced a recall of a variety of its cheeses Monday in a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall was issued because the products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

Cheeses affected by this recall include one lot of Sunrise Creamery Dilly Pickle Monterey Jack Cheese with Dill Pickles in 6 oz. and 1.25 lb. packages, one lot of Organic Gouda Cheese in 8 oz. packages, and specific lots of Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Monterey Jack Cheese, packaged as 5 lb. loaves or 5 lb.

The recalled cheeses were produced on May 30, 2025, and August 13, 2025. They were distributed between July 7, 2025, and August 14, 2025, in Ohio, Minnesota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Products were then sold through distributors, dining halls, and retail stores in those states.

Affected products can be identified with specific lot codes or sell-by dates, which are listed here in the FDA’s press release. Customers can find these lot codes and sell-by dates for Sunrise Creamery cheese on the side of each package.

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility issues recall on variety of cheeses due to listeria concerns ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Meanwhile, sell-by dates for Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op products can be found on stickers on each 5 lb. loaf or the box for 5 lb. bags of shredded cheeses.

The recall came after testing done by the company revealed Listeria monocytogenes in “the finished product and on surfaces of cutting equipment.”

While there have been no reports of illness to date, customers with the cheese products are urged to throw them away immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.

This isn’t the first time that the Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility issued a recall on its products. Last month, the company recalled over 5,000 pounds of cheese due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Five different types of cheese, sold in eight-ounce packages, were affected, such as Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese, Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Horseradish Flavored Cheese, and Copia Collective 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese.

The last two years have also seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls. In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.