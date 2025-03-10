Michael Sheen pays off £1m of neighbours’ debts in his hometown in Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Sheen has paid off £1m worth of debt for neighbours in his local community of Port Talbot.

The move was part of a two-year project to highlight issues with the current credit system, as part of forthcoming documentary, Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway.

The 56-year-old Good Omens star purchased the credit for £100,000 from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and wiped off debt to the value of £1m, to help over 900 people in south Wales where he grew up.

In one scene, Sheen, who has been advocating for the impact of debt on people’s lives for years, talks to a woman in a cafe who tells him locals had been “crying at these tables” following the closure of a blast furnace. With steelworkers losing their jobs, Sheen said he “can’t walk away”.

“We’re sitting in a cafe at the moment, with steelworks right behind us, and the ladies who work here, before we started filming, told me that tomorrow is the last ship, the last boat coming into the dock here to deliver stuff to the steelworks,” the actor says in the clip.

“And they’ve described people sitting in here just crying at these tables. So it couldn’t be more real, how much people are hurting. It’s made me realise that this is … you’ve got to give it a chance, you’ve got to give it a go, and maybe this programme will make a tiny difference, or maybe it won’t, but I can’t walk away from it now.”

He sets up a debt-buying business after working with Roland Roberts, a former director of a debt collection company. In the documentary, Sheen meets Labour MP Lloyd Hatton to learn more about the proposed Fair Banking Act. He also meets former prime minister Gordon Brown, who says he will help him have “the kind of meetings that are necessary” to make change.

Star announced he would be a ‘not-for-profit’ actor in 2021 ( Getty Images )

Born in Newport, Sheen moved to Port Talbot when he was eight years old. Moving out of the area to make his career, the star returned home over ten years ago and has been living there ever since. Earlier this year, he launched the Welsh National Theatre, hoping to “usher in a new dawn”.

His mother was a secretary and his father a factory middle manager, but Sheen said he was too “obsessed” with his career when he was younger to notice the impact of policies by Margaret Thatcher, which impacted working-class communities, he told The Guardian.

Sheen announced he was a “not-for-profit” actor in 2021, based on his commitment to reinvest his earnings to social causes. Part of the change came when he returned to Port Talbot over a decade ago to perform in The Passion.

“I was learning about what was going on that I was totally unaware of, growing up,” he said of the experience, after coming into contact with hundreds of locals.