This Black Friday deal includes a free Samsung Galaxy phone

We’re still a week away from the big sale, but Black Friday deals have already landed at Metro by T-Mobile. If you’re looking to swap to a cheaper cell plan this month, then this offer might tempt you to make the switch.

The carrier has launched a new $40 unlimited 5G plan for Black Friday, and if you switch your number over, Metro will throw in a free Samsung Galaxy A16. The monthly price includes taxes and fees, and Metro says the price won’t rise for five years. Win. If you’d rather keep your current phone, however, there’s also an unlimited 5G deal for $25 per month.

Because Metro runs on T-Mobile’s network, you’ll get access to the same nationwide coverage that recently topped U.S. speed tests. Here’s how to get Metro’s best Black Friday deals.

For Black Friday, Metro is offering one of the best budget-friendly prepaid 5G plans I’ve seen so far. If you switch your existing number over to Metro, the carrier will give you a free Samsung Galaxy A16 or a Motorola Moto G Power smartphone. I’ve tested the Samsung Galaxy A16 myself and it’s one of the best budget smartphones you can get — it usually costs $200.

Metro by T-Mobile’s plan includes unlimited talk, text and 5G data, and the monthly price is locked in for five years, with taxes and fees included in the total price. There aren’t any activation fees or ID checks to worry about, and you also get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, the reward program that gives you free stuff just for being a T-Mobile customer.

If you don’t need a new phone, Metro also has a Black Friday offer for those who want to keep their current handset. You’ll pay $30 for the first month, then $25 per month after that if you turn autopay on. The plan includes unlimited talk, text and 5G data, with taxes and fees included, and the monthly price is guaranteed for five years.

*Speeds may slow if you use more than 35GB per month. Exclusions apply. Metro by T-Mobile guarantees monthly plan price of on-network talk, text and 5G data on eligible plans. First month of the $25 BYOD plan is $30 when you activate online with AutoPay. See MbyTMO.com for details.

