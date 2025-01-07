Meredith Viera’s husband Richard Cohen has died after living with Multiple Sclerosis for 50 years
The TV host’s husband was first diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis when he was just 25
Meredith Vieira’s husband, Richard Cohen, has died at the age of 76, after living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for more than 50 years.
Hota Kotb announced Cohen’s death on Tuesday (January 7) during an episode of Today. She revealed that Cohen died on Christmas Eve (December 24), “surrounded by love.”
The TV anchor also noted that before his death, Cohen was with his family, including his and Viera’s adult children: Benjamin, 36, Gabriel, 34, and Lily, 32.
“Meredith did say that all of the kids came around Thanksgiving,” Kotb explained. “Because they were concerned they were going to lose him early. But instead, they got a glorious month with their dad.”
Savannah Gutherie chimed in to share how the fellow talk show host was doing. She also gushed about Vieira’s relationship with Cohen.
“She’s in really good spirits,” Guthrie added. “She was such a beautiful and devoted wife to Richard and he adored Meredith. And hanging out with them, they were like the most fun and entertaining, irreverent, cool couple you could hang out with.”
