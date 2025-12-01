Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump has decked out the White House in style for the holiday season.

The theme for this year’s Christmas decorations was “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” it was announced Monday in a statement explaining that the decorations were meant to reflect “the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude.

“These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is,” the statement added.

This year’s decor marked her first holiday season back in the White House since her husband, President Donald Trump, was re-elected in November 2024.

Enlisting designer Hervé Pierre and 150 volunteers to help bring her vision to life, the decorations include 10,000 blue butterflies, 25,000 feet of ribbons, 2,000 strands of light, 2,800 gold stars, 700 feet of garland, 120 pounds of gingerbread, 51 Christmas trees, and 75 classic Christmas wreaths.

open image in gallery This year’s holiday decoration theme is ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’ ( AP )

open image in gallery The Red Room’s decor is inspired by Melania’s initiatives as first lady ( AP )

Each room in the White House has its own sub-theme, starting with the Red Room, which is meant to highlight Melania’s efforts as first lady. Thousands of butterflies decorate the Red Room and its tree in a celebration of young people and a tribute to Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative, which is part of her Be Best child-focused initiative, to support people who have been in foster care.

The Blue Room’s decor includes the official White House Christmas tree and follows the tradition of one ornament per U.S. state.

That tree typically was in the East Wing and was the first one visitors saw after they entered through those doors, but the building and a covered walkway, or colonnade, connecting it to the White House, were demolished by President Donald Trump in October as part of his plan to erect a large ballroom.

Meanwhile, the East Room’s Christmas tree has a collar with the words “America 250” written on it, in honor of the country’s 250th birthday in 2026.

The Green Room is filled with toys, including Lego portraits of both George Washington and Trump, each made using more than 6,000 Lego puzzle pieces.

open image in gallery The Blue Room features the White House official Christmas tree, with one ornament for each of the 50 states ( AP )

open image in gallery The Green Room includes a toy theme, with a Lego portrait of the president’s second official White House portrait ( AP )

The gingerbread White House on display in the State Dining Room shows off the mansion’s South Portico and provides a glimpse into the Yellow Oval Room in the private living quarters on the second floor as it is currently decorated.

The first lady’s signature Christmas wreaths with red bows adorn the exterior windows of the White House.

Earlier this year, Melania offered a preview of this year's festive aesthetic in a brief video shared online. The clip showed her arranging a gold-themed Christmas display, complete with garlands and various ornaments.

open image in gallery The Christmas trees were lining the hallways of the White House ( AP )

Throughout the president’s first term, Melania was widely criticized for her holiday decorations, as her red trees in 2018 were panned for appearing to be covered in blood.

That same year, a conversation was recorded by one of her friends, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in which she complained about her decorating responsibilities.

“I’m working ... my a** off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration?” she can be heard saying in the clip, which was leaked to CNN in 2020. “But I need to do it, right? Correct?”

Additional reporting from The Associated Press