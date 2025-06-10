Mel B and Eddie Murphy’s child now identifies as trans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The child of Spice Girls singer Mel B and Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy, Angel Brown, is now living life as a transgender man and using the pronoun “him”.

Murphy and Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, had a short relationship in 2006, which resulted in Angel being born in April 2007.

The actor initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was the Beverly Hills Cop star.

After turning 18 in April 2025, Angel announced on his Instagram that he would be using the “him” pronoun from now on while the Daily Mail reports that both parents have publicly supported the transition.

“It’s a decision Angel made and Mel has been understanding, likewise Eddie. There was no big event to mark it. Angel just wanted it to be known what pronouns are now suitable,” a source told the publication.

Angel’s pop star mother, 50, celebrated his birthday earlier this year by sharing a series of images on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ANGEL !!! I cannot believe you’re 18.

“You are so special and so bright and so talented!! I couldn't be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but you'll forever be my baby. I hope you keep chasing your dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been my Angel. Love you always.”

In her 2018 memoir, Brown claimed that Murphy had asked her father for her hand in marriage when they were together in 2006 and got a tattoo of her name on his thigh.

In her book, Brutally Honest, the singer said the pair had planned to marry and she became pregnant with Angel, but she flew home to Leeds after the relationship broke down.

Later, Murphy claimed he did not know if the child was his and told a reporter: “I don’t know whose child that is until it comes out and has a blood test. You shouldn’t jump to conclusions, sir.”

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his Life Stories programme in 2021, Brown said: “We were both to blame. I wouldn’t have said that publicly and he apologises to this day about that.

“He wishes he never said it, because that baby was planned; we planned that baby together and we were madly in love, and it just went wrong, dramatically went wrong.”

Eddie Murphy and Mel B ( Getty )

In 2018, Murphy posed with all 10 of his children in a Christmas photo for the first time, which included Angel.

His other children include sons Eric, 29; Christian, 28; Miles, 26; Max Charles, four; and daughters Bria, 29; Shayne Audra, 24; Zola Ivy, 19; Bella Zahra, 16; and Izzy Oona, two.

Brown has two other children, 23-year-old Phoenix Chi Gulzar and 11-year-old Madison Brown Belafonte, who were fathered by Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar and film producer Stephen Belafonte respectively.