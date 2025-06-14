Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grocery chain Meijer has announced the recall of certain packages of dark chocolate almonds due to contamination with an undeclared allergen.

The company announced the recall June 13, stating that packages of Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds may also contain dark chocolate cashews, according to a press release. Those with a cashew allergy run the risk of experiencing a life-threatening reaction if they consume the product, as the nuts were not declared on the packaging.

Two different packages of Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds were affected by the recall: The black stand-up pouches sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin with a sell-by date of 05/07/2026 or 05/28/2026, and the 8-count, 1.5-ounce multi-pack boxes with a sell-by date of 05/05/2026.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to Meijer to claim a full refund.

open image in gallery Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds have been recalled by Meijer ( Meijer )

Meijer’s statement is the latest in a slew of recalls impacting various foods and chains.

Turkana Food Inc issued a recall on 352 cases of its Floria Dried Apricots, according to a press release shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. The product was recalled because it contains an undeclared allergen, sulfites, or “chemicals used as preservatives” added to foods, beverages, and medications to prevent them from spoiling, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Floria Dried Apricots impacted by the recall were sold at stores in 19 states: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The product has the LOT number 440090478-15-333 on the bottom portion of the packaging. The UPC Label 2539560010 is marked by a sticker on the side of the packaging. The expiration date of November 2026 is also on the bottom of the packaging.

Then, ice cream company Breyers recalled one of its flavors following customer concerns that there was a mislabeling error.

On Tuesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed in a report that 6,668 cases of Breyers Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream were voluntarily recalled by Unilever Manufacturing on June 2 after it was found that the tubs actually contained Rocky Road ice cream.

The Chocolate Truffle flavor has an allergen label that reads, “may contain tree nuts,” while the Rocky Road flavor declares almonds as one of the ingredients.

In a statement made to People, a representative for Breyers said, “People with an almond allergy should not consume the product due to risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The safety and quality of our products are our top priority. For more information, consumers can visit www.breyers.com or call 1-800-931-2826.”