Meghan Trainor opens up about use of weight loss drug after body transformation

Meghan Trainor has opened up about her body transformation, saying she “used science” including a weight loss drug, after welcoming her second child in 2023.

The “All About That Bass” singer turned to Instagram to share various photos of herself at Billboard’s 2025 Women in Music Awards on Saturday, where she accepted the Hitmaker Award. In the post’s caption, she touched on the criticism she received regarding the way her body looked.

“It’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here,” she wrote in the Monday post. “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.”

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me,” she continued. “I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy.”

Mounjaro is the brand name for Tirzepatide, a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes. In 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved it for weight loss.

The caption ended as Trainor urged her followers to “put themselves first” and to change the conversation away from women’s bodies and toward their accomplishments.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the awards ceremony, the “Made You Look” singer said she’s learned “a lot of tricks” about fitness.

Trainor received the Hitmaker Award at Billboard’s 2025 Women in Music Awards ( Getty Images )

“I was working out so incorrectly for so long,” she said. “I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always.”

She continued, saying that she was willing to do “anything” that would help her “age backward.”

“I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules],” Trainor said on the red carpet. “I was like, ‘Make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it’ … I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me.”

The singer has rarely shied away from talking about her body. In December 2024, during an episode of her Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor podcast, she revealed she could no longer smile due to the amount of Botox she received.

“I got too much Botox, and I need help,” she said. “I messed up. I’ve had Botox, like, a handful of times … just my forehead.”

The singer also admitted that there was one cosmetic procedure that she regretted, which was receiving lip filler. “Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip,” she said. “And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true.”