Meghan Markle reveals she gained 65 pounds during each of her pregnancies

Meghan Markle has opened up about her experience with weight gain during her two pregnancies.

On Tuesday, during the season one finale of the Duchess of Sussex’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, she spoke to the founder of the shapewear clothing company Spanx, Sara Blakely, about a new business she recently started, which combines the comfort of a sneaker and the classiness of a high heel.

As the two of them swapped stories about being in pain while sporting heels, Meghan mentioned that she wore them while being pregnant.

“I gained 65 pounds with both pregnancies,” she revealed, referring to her two children shared with Prince Harry, six-year-old Prince Archie, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet. “A friend just said to me the other day, they were like, ‘I just saw this picture I’d forgotten about when you were so pregnant with Archie.’”

While pregnant with Archie, Meghan said she regularly wore “five-inch, pointy-toed stilettos.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (pictured in 2019), said she gained 65 pounds while pregnant ( Getty Images )

She recalled her friend pointing out her “enormous bump” and her “tiny little ankles bracing themselves in these high heels.”

“So you’re just going, how on Earth am I not just tipping, you know, face planting? I was clinging very closely to my husband, like, ‘Please don’t let me fall.’”

Earlier this month, Meghan revealed she consulted an Ayurvedic doctor during both her pregnancies.

Acknowledging that some might find the approach unconventional, Meghan noted: “I think a lot of people when they hear mushrooms, they go ‘OK, she’s talking about being hippie-dippy, grounded in all these things.’”

“If you aren’t familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of ‘Oh, it’s feeling a little psychedelic and super woo-woo’,” she said.

Meghan said involving an Ayurvedic practitioner was about seeing “food as medicine.”

“So there are these items and ingredients that have been part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system for a long time, whether acknowledged or not, that somehow you say mushrooms, and now people have a connotation attached to it,” she said.

“But it’s really just a food trend that I believe you were far ahead of in terms of saying, ‘Hold on, these have properties that can in some way make you feel differently in a really safe way.’”

Recently, the Duchess celebrated Archie’s sixth birthday and marked the occasion by sharing a post on Instagram with Archie silhouetted against a fiery sunset

“Our son. Our sun,” she captioned the post. “Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?”

Meghan also revealed that the family had held a celebration to mark Archie’s birthday.

“For all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special,” she wrote.