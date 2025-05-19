Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A royal family biographer has recalled an incident with Meghan Markle and her wedding caterer that resulted in an intervention from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Katie Nicholl claimed in her book, The New Royals, that while the Duchess of Sussex was preparing for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, a menu tasting led to a heated moment with a staff member.

“On one occasion in the run-up to the wedding, Meghan went to Windsor Castle for a menu-tasting and ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff,” she wrote in her book, according to The Daily Mail. “Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg.”

“She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic,” a source told Nicholl. However, the news about Meghan’s actions quickly gained the attention of the late Queen, who died in 2022.

“Suddenly the Queen walked in and said: ‘Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that,’” Nicholl’s source said.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Meghan for comment.

That wasn’t the first time the late Queen and Meghan disagreed. According to royal commentator Robert Jobson in his book Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, the late Queen was “surprised” when Meghan “dismissed” her advice for adjusting to royal life.

The late Queen suggested the Duchess of Sussex seek advice from Sophie, now Duchess of Edinburgh, after she joined the royal family because the monarch felt that her daughter-in-law could act as an advisor to Meghan, Jobson wrote in his 2023 book.

However, Jobson said the duchess “made it clear that she would make her own decisions” and allegedly turned down the suggestion on the basis that she had Harry.

“When the Queen, who had asked her then assistant private secretary Samantha Cohen to work alongside Meghan for a bedding-in period, warmly suggested that she should turn to Sophie, Countess of Wessex for support and advice, Meghan dismissed the idea, saying: ‘I’ve got Harry,’” Jobson wrote. “Her response surprised the Queen.”

Harry and Meghan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary Monday. To commemorate the occasion, the With Love, Meghan host shared unseen photos of herself and her husband over the years.

“Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories,” she captioned an Instagram post that featured a picture of a notice board with a collection of snapshots from the couple’s private photo album.

The collage featured several never-seen-before pictures, marking milestones throughout their relationship, which began in 2016.

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!” the caption concluded.