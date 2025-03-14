Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle’s upcoming podcast has been called out for its similarities to another podcast.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex announced on Instagram that she would be launching a podcast starting on April 8, titled Confessions of a Female Founder. On it, she plans to speak to other female business owners about how they became successful, as Meghan plans to do the same with her own business.

However, people were quick to turn to X to point out that there is a podcast called Confessions of a CEO, on which Kelci Borges talks about her experience of “being a female founder.” There is also another podcast called Confessions of a Founder by Alysha M. Campbell and a YouTube series titled Confessions of a Female Founder by YouTuber Kady Méite.

“Stealing ideas again,” someone wrote on X, alongside a screenshot of one of Méite’s videos.

Another person agreed, writing, “Well… That didn’t take long to figure out where Meghan Markle STOLE the idea for @LemonadaMedia. Shame on Meghan Markle for always STEALING ideas from Women & passing it off as her own.”

Meghan Markle’s podcast was compared to other podcasts with similar names that all featured female CEOS and founders discussing their business success ( Netflix )

“More like I confess from who I stole my business ideas,” a third person posted on X.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has been accused of reusing brand names and logos that another company previously had.

Last month, she was accused of copying a small Majorcan town’s coat of arms in her rebrand, As Ever, but the village’s mayor confessed they couldn’t afford to sue her. The news came shortly after she announced the relaunch of her lifestyle business after running into difficulties with the former American Riviera Orchard’s trademarking.

In addition to changing her brand’s name, she also introduced a new logo for the company comprised of a palm tree with two hummingbirds flapping their wings on either side of it.

However, a small Majorcan village, Porreres, in Spain, spoke out about Meghan’s logo, mentioning similarities with the town’s official symbol. Porreres’ coat of arms also features a palm tree, with two swallows on each side.

Speaking to El País, the mayor of the municipality, Xisca Mora, claimed that As Ever’s logo “is a total copy” of Porreres’ coat of arms. Mora then also met with the legal service of the city council to discuss the next steps to handle the situation.

However, she confessed that Porreres does not have the financial backing to sue Meghan over the logo.

“Reporting plagiarism is complicated and expensive, and a small town hall like ours is not in a position to fight against the English crown,” she explained.

Mora said she planned to ask Meghan’s company to remove the logo as the design has been a meaningful symbol for Porreres since 1370. The mayor also noted that their coat of arms has been carved into many different buildings in the small town.

Speaking to The Independent, a representative for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, defended her brand’s decision to use the logo.

“The logo incorporates a palm tree as a nod to The Duke and Duchess’s home in California, along with two hummingbirds — a favorite of Prince Harry’s,” they said in the statement.

“The distinct shape enclosing the birds and tree was intentionally designed to create a unique and personal emblem. As part of the process, comprehensive global searches of registered trademarks were conducted.”