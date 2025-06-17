Meghan Markle confirms future of her podcast after admitting to being ‘spread thin’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle appears to have put her podcast on pause after just one season.

Speaking on the June 17 episode of Aspire with Emma Grede — only her second podcast appearance as a guest following her April guest spot on Jamie Kern Lima’s eponymous show — Meghan opened up about the reality of taking on multiple projects.

Meghan acknowledged “that there is so much excitement and desire for another season” of the podcast, but added, “I need to focus on my business.”

“People seem to forget that very rarely do people see everything that’s happening behind the scenes,” Meghan continued.

Meghan penned a deal with Lemonada Media in 2024. Confessions of a Female Founder debuted in April with eight episodes plus a bonus. She said launching the podcast at the same time as her wellness and lifestyle brand, As Ever, “was perfect synergy. Think about the timing of that.”

Meghan began selling her As Ever products in April, around the same time as her podcast launch and Netflix series debut ( PA Archive )

“As I knew I was in this building phase of my business, what an amazing opportunity to pull back the curtain and let people see what’s happening at the start, when all the twists and turns are there,” Meghan told Grede. “For me to have the opportunity to talk to so many female founders who’ve been on that full trajectory—that are on the other side of success, but still at certain chapters in their career and their growth—but to be able to be really candid and vulnerable personally about my learns and stumbles along the way and then to take everyone’s advice—and mine included.”

In addition to As Ever and the podcast, Meghan’s series, With Love, Meghan, also premiered on Netflix in March, with a second season slated for later this year.

“At a certain point, the only thing I want spread thin is my jam,” she joked to Grede, referencing As Ever’s signature product.

News of Meghan’s podcast pause comes weeks after a back-and-forth about the future of her As Ever brand.

In a late May episode of her podcast, Meghan said she was planning to take a “step back” and reassess the future of the line. But she backtracked a few days later, announcing the restock of some of the products that previously sold out in minutes.

Meghan teased the return of the products, writing on Instagram: “‘June Gloom?’ Not over here! Because this month your favorite products are back.”

She then issued a call-out to sign up to the brand’s mailing list for fans to find out details and timing.

Days later, Page Six ran a report saying Meghan was planning a full brand expansion. According to documents obtained by the outlet, Meghan will be adding “hospitality services in the nature of provision of food and drink” and “hospitality services in the nature of provision of temporary accommodation” to her business. These hospitality services would potentially include hotels and restaurants.