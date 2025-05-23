Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has shown her appreciation for a recent commercial flight crew with a thank-you note.

On Thursday, flight attendant Nina Vida turned to TikTok to share the note and talk about her experience having the Duchess of Sussex as one of her passengers.

“You guys will not believe who I had on my flight, who I had a pleasure of serving,” she began the video while wearing her uniform. “The queen, the princess, the Duchess of Sussex.”

Vida continued to gush over having Meghan on the flight, adding that she was “so beautiful in person” and “so sweet.”

She then said the flight crew slipped her a note that read, “It's a pleasure serving you! Love you real bad,” which they signed the “AA girlies.”

Meghan responded to the note on a napkin, which Vida showed in the TikTok. “Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note — you know me well,” her note read. “All love right back to you.”

The Independent understands that the note is legitimate.

The As Ever founder has previously expressed her love for hand-written notes in a former entry in her old lifestyle blog, The Tig. “I think handwritten notes are a lost art form,” she wrote. “The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special.”

‘Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note — you know me well,’ Meghan’s note read ( TikTok/@ninavidavlogs )

Vida said she thought the note was signed “Forever, Meg,” but people in the TikTok’s comments section pointed out that she might have signed the note “As Ever, Meg” in honor of her company, As Ever.

The flight attendant also mentioned that Meghan complimented her nails. “She also said she loved my nails, and the captain on my last flight said they were intense. So, sir, it doesn't matter what you think. The queen says she likes them.”

“No picture but I love a hand written note,” Vida captioned her TikTok post.

After posting the video, many people turned to the comments section to emphasize how exciting the interaction is.

“That note!!! Laminate it, frame it, put it in a lock box at the bank! I would cherish it forever!” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “How does it feel to be living our dreams.The way I would have had to sneak a selfie or something lol.”

“Omg that is so exciting. I’m happy you were able to meet Meghan Sussex,” a third comment read.

Other commenters were shocked that Meghan was on a commercial flight. “She flies commercial? wow walking the walk she talks!” one person wrote in the comments.