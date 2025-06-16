Meghan Markle reveals the one thing she wishes she could change about her ‘public narrative’
The Duchess of Sussex is set to appear on Emma Grede’s podcast on Tuesday
Meghan Markle has expressed her dissatisfaction with how she is perceived by the public.
The Duchess of Sussex, who recently concluded the first season of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, is set to appear on Emma Grede’s Aspire With Emma Grede podcast on Tuesday.
In a preview clip, Meghan reflects on how her public perception has shifted, saying it has become “very different” from what it was during her acting career.
The Good American CEO asked the royal what she would do if she could change her image. “I want to say this to you in the best way, because I wonder: If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything that you would do differently?” she asked her.
“Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth,” the Duchess replied.
During the episode, Meghan will also be addressing her viral video she recorded from the delivery room before her daughter Princess Lilibet’s birth. She posted the video on Instagram on June 4, in honor of Lilbet’s birthday.
“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do!” she captioned the post.
“You have to be authentic,” Meghan told Grede in a clip of the podcast shared with People. “Did you see my ‘Baby Momma’ dance?”
“We maybe watched it like 20 times yesterday, and I was like, is that, is that her?” Grede replied. “Is that Prince Harry there with the fingers…I was like, okay…good on Harry, let’s go. But that’s you, right? Like that’s you in a way that we kind of haven't been able to see you before.”
“And I did like a little secret cheer, ‘cause I was like, well, that’s what I kind of want to see from you. Like I wanna see that happiness and that honesty and that ‘I don't give a f***’ kind of thing,” she continued.
Meghan reiterated how old the video was, telling Grede, “That was four years ago.”
“So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life — a real, authentic, fun life — that’s happening behind the scenes.”
She added, “I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms.”
The full episode of ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ will be available to listeners on Tuesday.
