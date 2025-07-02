Meghan Markle issues refunds to customers for new product after As Ever mishap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has issued a refund to customers who bought a certain product from her company, As Ever, following her latest business mishap.

On June 20, the Duchess of Sussex launched a round of new products from her brand, including a Limited-Edition Orange Blossom Honey and an Apricot Spread. She also restocked some of the products she debuted in April, like Flower Sprinkles, Crepe Mix, and Herbal Teas.

To no surprise, the products sold out soon after they launched — and it turns out there weren’t enough goods to go around.

Many shoppers learned Wednesday via email from As Ever that they weren’t getting the Apricot Spread they ordered nearly two weeks ago.

“On behalf of the As Ever customer service team, we want to thank you for your support and purchase on June 20th,” the email, seen by The Independent, reads. “We are refunding your purchase of this item by the end of this week.”

Meghan Markle refunded customers for the newly launched Apricot Spread after it sold out in an hour ( Getty )

Still, this doesn’t mean that the refunded customers won’t receive the spread. The email continues with: “We want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge.”

This isn’t the first time that As Ever has experienced a business snafu. In April, Meghan also offered a special deal to customers who bought products from her business after they had sold out.

At the time, many shoppers got an email from As Ever, where they learned that they weren’t getting the limited-edition honey they paid for. Instead, they were getting a full refund and an item of their choice for free. They were also notified that they’d be the first to receive the next limited item when it dropped.

In addition, Meghan sent a signed message and apology to customers who bought an As Ever product after it sold out.

“Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me,” Meghan wrote in the note, included in the email in April. “I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey.”

On Monday, Meghan officially launched As Ever’s first alcoholic beverage, a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé. The drink started at $90 for three bottles, plus $20 flat-rate shipping, meaning you’d have to spend $110 total to try it. Shoppers could also opt for a six-bottle package for $159 or a 12-bottle case for $300. The bottles will begin shipping July 9.

Still, the hefty price tag didn’t appear to deter shoppers, as the rosé sold out in less than an hour.

As Ever’s product releases come after Meghan said her company is still expanding. During an interview with Fast Company in May, she said she’s planning to “assess” new avenues for her brand, with more As Ever products to be announced during the first quarter of 2026.

“I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer’s needs are seasonally,” she said. “My heart is very deeply in my home. Everything comes from being rooted in the love story of your home and garden, and then you can imagine different verticals coming out of that.”