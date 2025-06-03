Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has announced that As Ever will be restocking some of its highly sought-after products just one week after she claimed she was taking a “step back” to “assess” the business.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex teased the return of her products, writing on her Instagram: “‘June Gloom?’ Not over here! Because this month your favorite products are back.”

Meghan then issued a call-out to sign up to the brand’s mailing list for fans to find out details and timing.

Products including $15 Flower Sprinkles, $14 Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging, $28 Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, $12 Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea, $12 Herbal Hibiscus Tea, and $12 Herbal Peppermint Tea from the first As Ever launch in April sold out in less than an hour.

A date for the restock has not yet been revealed.

The news comes one week after the Duchess said in an interview with Fast Company that she was planning to “assess” new avenues for her brand as she wants to take a “step back, gather data from the launch, and figure out exactly what As Ever could be.”

“I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer’s needs are seasonally,” Meghan told the publication.

“My heart is very deeply in my home. Everything comes from being rooted in the love story of your home and garden, and then you can imagine different verticals coming out of that.”

Asked whether she might explore moving into clothing one day, Meghan responded: “Fashion is a category I plan to explore down the line because I find it to be an intriguing space for me.”

She further echoed her decision to “pause” production for As Ever during an episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast on Tuesday with her guest, Tina Knowles.

As she and Knowles were discussing the amount of work and testing that went into their respective products, Meghan admitted she wasn’t sure what to do after seeing all of her products sell out in 45 minutes.

“Then what do you do? You say, OK. We planned as best as we could,” she said. “Are we going to replenish and sell out again in an hour, or is that annoying as a customer?”

“I'm looking at it saying, just pause. That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable, and we have everything we need.”