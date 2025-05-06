Meghan releases new photo of ‘our sweet boy’ Archie to mark his sixth birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has marked Prince Archie's sixth birthday with a touching tribute.

Sharing a photograph of Archie silhouetted against a fiery sunset, Meghan captioned the image, "Our son. Our sun."

She added the message: "Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy.

“He’s six! Where did the time go?"

The Duchess also revealed that the family had held a celebration to mark Archie’s birthday.

“For all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special,” she wrote.

Archie’s celebrations, held thousands of miles away from the royal family in the US, took place after the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell interview with the BBC in which he said the King will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer his father has left.

Harry, speaking after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK, said he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point”.

On Tuesday, Meghan revealed that she consulted an Ayurvedic doctor during her pregnancies with Archie and his little sister Lilibet.

On the latest episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, she discussed her interest in the ancient Indian holistic health system while interviewing Hannah Mendoza, the founder of Clevr Blends.

Meghan and Harry with baby Archie in 2019 ( PA Wire )

The conversation also explored the benefits of adaptogens, including mushrooms, which are thought to reduce stress.

Acknowledging that some might view this approach as unconventional, Meghan noted, "I think a lot of people when they hear mushrooms, they go ‘OK, she’s talking about being hippie-dippy, grounded in all these things’".

She also admitted that the fungus often carries other "connotations".

“If you aren’t familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of ‘Oh, it’s feeling a little psychedelic and super woo-woo’,” she said.