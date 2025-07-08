McDonald’s new Spicy McMuffins are here: Here’s what diners are saying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is heating things up with new menu items to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its signature breakfast sandwich, the McMuffin.

The fast food chain is selling spicy versions of the McMuffin starting today, July 8, including the Spicy McMuffin, Spicy Sausage McMuffin, and Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

In addition to the breakfast sandwich’s regular ingredients, which include a toasted English muffin, a slice of cheese, and a choice of Canadian bacon or sausage, the new spicy versions will also be topped with McDonald’s Spicy Pepper Sauce.

The spiced-up items will only be available for a limited time at participating locations.

Some customers have already gotten their hands on the new breakfast sandwiches — but not everyone is impressed.

open image in gallery The new spicy sandwiches will include a spicy pepper sauce ( McDonald's )

One person on X described the Spicy McMuffin as “underwhelming,” highlighting that the sauce used is apparently the same as that on the chain’s Spicy Chicken sandwich.

“Wasn't good at all. Didn't hold up well, didn't taste well, wasn't even spicy. Priced way too high too,” they wrote in an X thread.

“It's just the spicy chicken sandwich sauce on top of the McMuffin. In my opinion, it dilutes the other flavors, especially the cheese. Which for me, the best bite is that one perfect cheese/sausage/egg bite that hits every sandwich, so that kinda sucked.”

A YouTuber under the username @NicksHappyPlace agreed, telling his subscribers in his review that the sandwich is “nothing innovative” and that the new sauce overwhelms the rest of the flavors in the meal.

“I’d rather just have a regular breakfast sandwich,” the YouTuber said. “I don’t need a little bit of a kick because the sauce kind of takes over, and you don’t get to taste everything else.”

Another YouTuber named @theendorsement said the spicy sauce “does add something to the Egg McMuffin... but at the same time, I’ve had better.”

The release of the limited menu items comes just two days before the return of the chain’s beloved Snack Wrap, which will be available on the McDonald’s menu once again from Thursday.

open image in gallery The new McDonald's Snack Wrap will debut July 10 ( McDonald's )

The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.

In 2016, the company discontinued the wraps in restaurants in the United States, saying they were too complicated to make.