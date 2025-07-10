Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Taco Bell takes subtle dig at McDonald’s on Snack Wrap release day

Taco Bell is one of the many fast food chains that have entered the wrap battle against McDonald’s

Brittany Miller
Thursday 10 July 2025
Taco Bell has reminded fans eagerly anticipating the return of the Snack Wrap that McDonald’s is not the only company with a piece of crispy chicken thrown into a tortilla.

The Mexican fast food restaurant first released its crispy chicken taco on June 17, and to celebrate the “24th day anniversary,” Taco Bell will be offering rewards members one a la carte Crispy Chicken Taco or Burrito for $2.40 on Thursday, the very same day the Snack Wrap returns to McDonald’s menus nationwide for $2.99.

The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.

In 2016, the company discontinued the wraps in restaurants in the United States, saying they were too complicated to make.

The chain first announced when the coveted menu item would be returning last month in a post on its X account.

The McDonalds Snack Wrap returns on Thursday
The McDonalds Snack Wrap returns on Thursday (Taco Bell/McDonalds)
“Snack wrap 07.10.2025,” the post read.

In a follow-up post, the account admin added: “I know I posted 0x.14.2025 a few weeks ago but I wanted to see if they could come back even sooner. so I asked the boss and he said OKAY LETS DO IT?!?!!”

