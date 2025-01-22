McDonald’s releases Pokémon Happy Meals — here’s what’s inside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is rewarding Pokémon fans with Happy Meals inspired by the beloved Japanese trading card game and cartoons.

“Pokémon Trainers – get ready to return to the Golden Arches,” the fast food chain said in a press release on Tuesday (January 21).

For a limited time only, U.S. customers can order a decorated Happy Meal with extra fun sides including, a Trading Card Game booster pack, a Pokémon poster, and a sticker sheet. Each booster pack will have four out of 15 available cards.

Customers will be pleased to find some of their favorite Pokémon such as Charizard, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon on the outside of the Happy Meal box, as well as a special pairing of Pikachu and Dragonite on select carrying cases.

Anyone who orders their meal online can unlock a free “in-game bonus” on the Pokémon Trading Card Game app that gives them access to two digital booster packs and one Wonder Pick wild card through 24-pack hourglasses and 12 wonder hourglasses.

“There’s nothing more exciting than when we can bring campaigns to our fans with partners that we’re fans of ourselves,” Guillaume Huin, the Senior Marketing Director for McDonald’s, said in the press release.

“Much like they do for McDonald’s, our fans have deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand,” he continued. “We’re thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal.”

open image in gallery The four Pokémon-inspired Happy Meal boxes at McDonald’s ( McDonald’s )

What’s more, McDonald’s patrons can take part in the Pokémon GO activation taking place in the country right now, meaning they can access and set up a Pokémon Trainer Club account to visit Sponsored PokéStops and PokéGyms.

“Pokémon GO players can visit the participating McDonald’s locations during specific weeks from now until the end of March to encounter Pokémon attracted by active Lure Modules and participate in five-star raids at McDonald’s Gyms,” the press release states.

The available weeks include January 20-26, February 10-16, and March 10-16.

Pokémon was first created by Satoshi Tajiri and Ken Sugimori in 1996, launching as a Game Boy video game before the franchise expanded to include books, trading cards, merchandise, TV shows, and movies.

The flagship store, Pokémon Center Tokyo, opened in April 1998, the same month Pokémon Center Co., Ltd. was founded. It wasn’t until 2001 that Pokémon USA, Inc was established and Nintendo opened the Pokémon Center store inside Rockefeller Center.

To ring in the new year, McDonald’s dropped their biggest menu change in years, adding a new buy one, add one for $1 offer across breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

McValue breakfast Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items:

Sausage McMuffin ®

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

McValue lunch and dinner buy one, add one for $1 menu items: