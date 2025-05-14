McDonald’s launches new Birthday Cake McFlurry — but there’s a catch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is celebrating the anniversary of the McFlurry with a new flavor.

The fast food chain recently announced that it would be launching a Birthday Cake flavored McFlurry in honor of the dessert’s 30th anniversary. However, the new offering will only be available in Canada for now.

The Birthday Cake McFlurry will consist of vanilla soft serve with frosted cake-flavored confetti cookie dough pieces and birthday cake syrup. It will come in either a regular size or a smaller snack size.

The McFlurry was first invented in Bathurst, New Brunswick, by Ron McLellan and sold to the public for the first time on June 7, 1995.

The birthday cake flavor is currently not available in the United States. However, customers in the U.S. can still purchase the signature Oreo and M&M-flavored McFlurries.

The news comes after the chain announced it would be bringing back a fan-favorite toy in its Happy Meals.

The Birthday Cake McFlurry will have vanilla soft serve with frosted cake-flavored confetti cookie dough pieces and birthday cake syrup ( McDonald's )

McDonald’s started including Squishmallows in their kids’ meals on Tuesday. The stuffed animals were first introduced as Happy Meal toys in 2023.

Squishmallows are soft, collectible plush toys beloved by kids and adults alike. Each has its own backstory and personality, making them highly sought-after. There are 12 Squishmallows that can appear in a Happy Meal, including a “never-before-seen Intergalactic Axolotl” named Halley.

Similar to their full-size counterparts, the toys will include character tags that list their names and information about them. There will also be a code on the tag, which people can scan for access to an interactive game.

According to Today, the Squishmallow Happy Meal toys will only be available until June 9, or while supplies last.

“You’ve waited patiently for two years, and we want to let all collectors know, there’s a new squad on the block that you won’t want to miss out on,” McDonald’s said of the Squishmallows in a press release.

The news of the Squishmallows’ Happy Meal return comes a few weeks after McDonald’s gave fans a hint as to when the beloved Snack Wrap would be returning to the menu.

Last month, the fast-food chain posted on X, revealing a partially obscured date for when the menu item will be available again.

“Snack wraps 0x.14.2025,” the post read. The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.