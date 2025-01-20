Martin Luther King Day: What stores are open and when?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People in the United States are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20. The day also aligns with the inauguration of the 47th president, Donald Trump

King Jr., the leader of the American civil rights movement who died in 1968, is celebrated every year for organizing countless peaceful protests, including the famous March on Washington, throughout his life in the fight for racial equality and the end of segregation. The first official Martin Luther King Day took place in 1986, three years after President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law that established his birthday as a federal holiday.

Initially, Inauguration Day was held on March 4, when incoming presidents, vice presidents, and members of Congress were sworn into office. However, in 1933, the 20th Amendment was ratified, moving Inauguration Day up to January 20. Since then, each president-elect has taken the presidential oath of office every four years, whether it’s their first or second term.

While both days are considered federal holidays, the post office and banks are closed specifically because of Martin Luther King Day and not inauguration day.

Here’s what major stores and restaurants will be open or closed on January 20, 2025:

Costco

open image in gallery Chipotle, Walmart, McDonald’s and Target are all open on Martin Luther King Day ( AP )

All Costco stores in the U.S. will be open on Martin Luther King Day, although the hours will vary by location.

Target

Target will be open for its regular hours on January 20.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, but many stores will be open on January 20.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more information.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open on Martin Luther King Day during its regular hours.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market will be open on Martin Luther King Day this year, but the exact hours of stores are based on location.

open image in gallery Whole Foods will be open for its regular hours this year ( Getty Images )

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s locations will be open for their regular hours. Specific opening and closing times may vary for each store.

Aldi

The supermarket chain will be operating on their regular hours. Customers should check their specific location.

Sam’s Club

According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores .

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee chain appears to be open on Martin Luther King Day, with hours depending on store locations.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be operating on January 20 Specific closing times are based on location.

Kroger

Kroger will also keep its doors open on the federal holiday. Specific hours vary for each store.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open on Martin Luther King Day. However, exact closing times are based on the location of stores.

McDonald’s

The fast food chain will be open on Martin Luther King Day with exact opening and closing times varying by the location of the restaurant.

open image in gallery McDonald’s locations will be open depending on location ( AP )

Burger King

Burger King should be open during regular hours on January 20 depending on where it is located.

Wendy’s

The restaurant chain known for its mascot with red pigtails will also be open with specific hours varying by location.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be open with their opening and closing times varying by location.

Chipotle

The restaurant chain specializing in burritos and bowls will be operating on January 20.

Cracker Barrel

The fast-casual restaurant chain will be open on January 20 during regular hours.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes will be open on Martin Luther King Day with specific hours varying by location.

open image in gallery IHOP is open on Martin Luther King Day ( Getty Images )

Waffle House

Waffle House locations are normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week even on holidays.

Apple Bee’s

The restaurant chain will be operating on January 20.

Hooters

Hooters will be open during its regular hours.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be operating with its normal hours on Martin Luther King Day