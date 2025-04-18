Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity to mock the Blue Origin space mission, specifically singling out Katy Perry.

On Thursday, Stewart decided to remind her followers that she experienced zero gravity before the all-female team made their trip earlier this week.

She re-shared a video of her from 2007 aboard a Boeing 727 called G-Force One. Her voice-over says she “experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity.”

She wrote on top of the clip, “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?” a song lyric from Perry’s 2010 song “Firework.”

“In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time,” Stewart captioned the Instagram post.

The Blue Origin mission, which launched on Monday, featured an all-female team including Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The rocket spent around four minutes in space before safely returning to Earth, with the entire journey lasting just over 10 minutes.

Stewart’s post drew plenty of laughs from her followers, with many praising her wit. One commenter wrote, “Martha, I love you so much. She said, ‘Did you forget? Let me remind y’all.’”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “I love the universal dragging. So good.”

“Yeah and didn’t make a BIG deal about it or claim to be an astronaut,” a third person pointed out.

Stewart included a lyric from Perry’s song ‘Firework’ in her Instagram post ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, Emily Ratajkowski was among those condemning the Blue Origin launch.

“That space mission this morning, that’s end time s***. Like this is beyond parody,” she said. “That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s single-handedly destroying the planet?”

“Look at the state of the world. Think about how many resources went into putting these women into space,” she continued. “For what? For what? What was the marketing there? I’m disgusted, literally.”

The model shared a follow-up video on the topic on Tuesday, sharing her belief that the mission is “confusing to people,” since it looks like “progress” to see women of color in science and political spaces, which they haven’t been a part of before.

However, she argued that the trip did not represent genuine progress, describing it as “space tourism” orchestrated by billionaire Jeff Bezos, who is engaged to Sánchez.

Actor and director Olivia Wilde also criticized the trip when she posted a viral meme of Perry kissing the ground after the spaceship landed back on Earth.

“Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess,” the director wrote on her Instagram Story.