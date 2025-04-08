Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Hoppus opened up about his bad date with Melissa Joan Hart and how it worked out in the end because he connected with his future wife later that night.

The Blink-182 vocalist and bassist revealed in his upcoming memoir Fahrenheit-182 that he and the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actor got dinner together at a sushi restaurant in the San Fernando Valley, which didn’t end with romance.

Shortly afterward, however, he called Skye Everly, who he went on to marry in 2000. They share a son, Jack, who’s now 22.

In an excerpt from Hoppus’ memoir shared with Entertainment Weekly, he wrote that he met Hart at the Teen Choice Awards where the Melissa & Joey star had her publicist reach out to his label’s publicist to exchange phone numbers.

“It was an awful date. She was very nice, but we weren’t connecting,” reads Hoppus’ excert. “Everything in her life revolved around acting and it was hard to relate to her about anything else.”

‘She was very nice, but we weren’t connecting,’ Hoppus said about Hart ( Getty Images )

He then provided examples, saying that he would ask Hart what she liked to eat and she responded by saying she ate whatever food had been catered while on set. He also asked her what she liked to read. She replied she mostly liked to read scripts.

Hoppus didn’t criticize Hart for what she said, noting that from her perspective he likely related most topics to music. “We just weren’t a good match. It was tough,” he wrote.

After the dinner portion of their date, the two of them stopped at Hart’s home where she gave him a tour before he brought up needing to be on set early the next morning to shoot a music video.

Hart then dropped him off at his hotel room, where he had a voicemail from Everly. Despite Everly previously rejecting Hoppus, her voicemail told him to call her back. Once he did the two of them talked all night.

While Hoppus went on to marry Everly, Hart married Mark Wilkerson in 2003. The couple share three sons together: Mason, 19, Braydon, 17, and Tucker, 12.

Last year Hart opened up about her son’s honest thoughts about her acting career after the topic arose when they caught her watching herself on TV.

According to Hart, her children aren’t necessarily interested in watching some of her iconic shows from the ‘90s and 2000s, such as Clarissa Knows It All. Rather, she said in an interview with The Independent, her sons find it “cringe” to watch anything she has been in, noting they have avoided doing so for many years.

Fahrenheit-182 is out April 8.