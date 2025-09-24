Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mariah Carey has candidly shared what it’s like to co-parent with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the singer’s first album in seven years, Here for It All, she appeared in a pre-taped segment for CBS Mornings on Wednesday, where she was interviewed by Gayle King.

One of the questions the journalist asked her was how she managed co-parenting her 14-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with Cannon.

“I kind of feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him, because he can just be in his own world,” the “All I Want for Christmas” singer said. “No offense to him.”

Following Carey and Cannon’s divorce, he has welcomed ten more children: sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; daughter Halo Marie and llate son Zen with Alyssa Scott; and daughter, Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole.

Carey and Cannon share 14-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe ( Getty )

Carey has previously spoken about parenting alongside The Masked Singer host in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar from July.

“How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time,” she said. “I want to make sure I’m always fair about the situation because it’s tough to grow up with divorced parents.”

However, during an episode of his Nick Cannon @ Night podcast from last month, Cannon said he doesn’t believe in the term “co-parenting.”

“The label co-parenting, I’ve always kind of had an issue,” Cannon said. “Because why do we have to have the co, we’re just parents. When you start throwing labels on things, I think it does more harm than help and can get very dangerous, because then everybody else has a preconceived notion of what you're doing.”

He confessed that while he hasn’t “figured out” how to raise his children with a half-dozen women, he approaches it with a certain perspective.

“If I just step into every situation with respect and compassion and individuality,” Cannon explained. “That's the other thing I always do with anyone I'm involved with in my life.”

He then acknowledged that he doesn’t “bunch” the mothers of his 12 children together.

“I really try my hardest not to be like, ‘Oh yeah, my baby mamas,’” he continued. “Unless I’m telling a joke or something like that, but no one wants to be grouped into anything. Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion.”

However, according to Cannon, the six mothers of his children don’t get along. “Do you know six women anywhere that get along?” he said, noting that the women don’t necessarily have to be friends.

“They have their own lives, they raise their children the way they want,” he added.