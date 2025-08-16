Margaret Qualley is trying to set her mom Andie MacDowell up with Groundhog Day co-star Bill Murray even though they hated each other

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Margaret Qualley is trying to play matchmaker for her mother, Andie MacDowell, and comedian Bill Murray.

During The Substance actor’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Qualley was playing a game of “True or False” when the actor revealed she had attemped just that evening to get the two Groundhog Day actors together.

“OK, I once tried to set up Bill Murray with my mom,” Qualley read the prompt, asking Fallon to guess if the story was true or false. Although Fallon thought the story was false, she confirmed that it was true.

The Maid noted that she saw Murray shortly before she came on the show. “Literally, tonight, Bill Murray pops into my backstage dressing room,” she said. “He pops in, he’s all ... He’s wearing a Piggly Wiggly shirt.”

In addition to MacDowell and Murray starring together in the 1993 classic, they also both ended up living in Charleston, South Carolina.

‘I once tried to set up Bill Murray with my mom,’ Qualley said during a game of ‘True or False’ with Jimmy Fallon ( Getty Images )

“He’s like, ‘You know, your mom and I — we didn’t get along so good while we were making that movie,” Qualley recalled Murray telling her. “And he was like, ‘She took a long time to get her hair done, and she didn’t know her lines this one time, and I was like, ‘Yeah, well, I heard a different story, sir.’”

Qualley thought about how perfect the timing was for both of them to be single and living in Charleston. “They've got this kind of rage towards each other, but maybe he's trying to make amends,” she said, adding that she gave Murray her mother’s phone number.

“And you know, if he’s got any sense at all, he’d be the luckiest guy in the world,” she continued.

Murray has previously talked about his experience working with MacDowell on Groundhog Day in a 2021 interview with Collider.

“She drove me absolutely nuts. We were always waiting for Andie MacDowell’s hair,” he said at the time. “I’ve thought about it many times, that I owe her a real apology because she did drive me crazy. I’m not really method, but I must have really resented the fact that she still hadn’t fallen in love with me. We were 17 weeks into the movie and she still didn’t like me.”

MacDowell was previously married to Paul Qualley from 1986 to 1999. In addition to Margaret, the former couple shares 39-year-old Justin Qualley and Rainey Qualley, 36. A few years later, in 2001, she married Rhett Hartzog. They divorced in 2004.

As for Murray, he was married to Margaret Keely from 1981 to 1986, and to Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008.