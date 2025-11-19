Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Madison LeCroy is gearing up for another season of Southern Charm.

The Bravo star has been a mainstay on the reality series about a group of Charleston, South Carolina-based socialites since her debut as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend in season six. She’s become known for several iconic one-liners — “Shut your Muppet mouth” remains a fan favorite — and has continued to win the hearts of viewers with her honesty.

LeCroy broke up with Kroll in 2020 and married firefighter Brett Randle in 2022.

At the start of Season 10 (which aired in late 2024 and early 2025), LeCroy revealed Randle’s thyroid cancer diagnosis. Viewers watched as the two navigated related health scares and complications after a tumor was found on his kidney. Then, in an episode that aired in March, LeCroy shared that the tests came back negative and there was no sign of cancer.

Speaking to The Independent ahead of the Bravo show’s Season 11 premiere, LeCroy said her husband is “healthy” and “doing well.”

“He is super dad,” she said. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Teddi, in June. “I think that he was like made to do this kind of thing. He’s like obnoxiously good at being a parent. He’s definitely wrapped around her little fingers.”

open image in gallery Madison LeCroy spoke to 'The Independent' ahead of the Season 11 premiere of 'Southern Charm' ( Bravo )

open image in gallery Madison LeCroy, Brett Randle, and her son Hudson on 'Southern Charm' ( Michael SeRine/Bravo )

open image in gallery LeCroy (third from left) and the Season 11 cast of 'Southern Charm' ( Bravo )

Season 11 of Southern Charm will feature more of the fallout from LeCroy’s castmate Craig Conover’s breakup with fellow Bravo star Paige DeSorbo. Viewers will also see tensions play out within the friend group as Conover adjusts to being newly single.

“This season, obviously, there’s some delusion, there’s obviously drama. Still charm, but it does get scandalous,” she teases of what’s to come. “I just think that when you think you know what’s about to happen, it shifts. It’s pretty messy to the point where I can't keep up. And, you know, I’m just sitting here looking at these people like, what? Get your life together.”

For LeCroy, filming the season while pregnant was “brutal.”

open image in gallery Madison LeCroy, Salley Carson, and Austen Kroll on Season 11 of 'Southern Charm' ( Michael SeRine/Bravo )

“Normally when I see these people and we're all drinking and having a good time and kind of fighting each other and whatever it is, I'm on the same level as them,” she said. “So like when I’m sober and I’m looking at them, you know, foaming at the mouth, fighting someone, I’m like, ‘Ew, what are you doing? You look absolutely crazy.’

“So I’m being a total hypocrite,” she laughed. “I’m just calling the shots off on the side, whispering as I’m mid-eating.”

Along with LeCroy, Kroll, and Conover, returning cast members include Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, and Shep Rose. Newcomers Charley Manley, a former model and pageant queen, and Whitner Slagsvol, a friend of Rose’s, round out the cast.

Southern Charm premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, with new episodes to follow weekly.