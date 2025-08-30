Lottery winner reveals secret that led him to $250,000 prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Kentucky man has revealed his secret to winning the lottery.

Michael Perry was on his way to pick up his cousin in Louisville when he stopped at a Hop Shop in Verona and purchased two Wild Cash 100X scratch-off tickets for $10 each.

The first ticket wasn’t a winner.

“But when I scratched off the second ticket I couldn't believe my eyes – $250,000! Anytime I buy them I always buy two at a time,” Perry revealed to lottery officials, per local ABC affiliate WHAS.

With a top prize of $250,000, Wild Cash 100X has players match their numbers to the winning numbers, with the chance to win additional prize money by scratching five bonus spots.

Michael Perry of Kentucky won the top prize on a scratch-off ticket ( Kentucky Lottery )

Perry immediately called his wife after scratching the winning ticket to reveal a win in every possible spot on the card.

“I was at work, and I knew he was on his way down to Louisville,” Felicia Perry told lottery officials. “He called me so I answered, and he said, ‘Can you talk? You’re going to think I’m joking with you, but I promise I’m not. I just hit $250,000 on a ticket. Can you get off from work and go to the lottery office with me?’”

“I cried a little bit when I saw the ticket,” she continued. “This is literally going to change everything for us.”

The couple immediately went to the Kentucky Lottery office where they claimed their lump sum of $180,000 after taxes.

“The first thing that crossed my mind was paying off my house. It's an amazing feeling to know that I can do that now,” Perry told lottery officials.

“We're definitely going to celebrate, and I'm sure everyone will be happy for us.”

The Verona Hop Shop will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Perry became the first to win the top prize on the Wild Cash 100X game after it launched in June. Two of the game’s three top prizes remain.

The Kentucky resident becomes the latest to claim a big prize from a scratch-off after an Illinois man recently won big on his second-favorite game.