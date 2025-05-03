Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorraine Kelly has revealed that she needs to undergo surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

The Scottish TV presenter, best known for hosting her eponymous ITV programme, shared a video from her hospital bed on Saturday (3 May), saying she had not been “feeling all that well for a little while”.

“Just wanted to let you know that I’m having a wee procedure today. I’ve not been feeling all that well for a little while. So I had some scans and tests and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out,” she said in the video.

She assured fans it was “purely preventative” and was being performed using the minimally invasive procedure keyhole surgery, adding that she is being “very well looked after”.

“I’m going to be totally fine,” she said. “See you soon.”

In the post’s caption, Kelly wrote that she was “very lucky to be treated so well” as she thanked gynaecologist Dr Ahmed Raafat and hospital staff.

Kelly was met with messages of support from celebrity colleagues and friends, with Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid writing, “Sending you all the love in the world,” alongside a love-heart emoji.

Countyfile presenter Matt Baker said, “Sending lots of love Lorraine X,” as radio host Adele Roberts added: “Lots of love to you Lorraine! Get well soon xxx.”

TV presenter Vanessa Feltz said: “Thinking of you and sending love. Let me know if you fancy a visit. Love V xx

Chris Hoy’s wife Sarra added: “Sorry to hear you haven’t been feeling well but so pleased to hear there is a plan and you are being sorted. Hang in there xx,” while Katie Piper also wished her a “speedy recovery”.

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly shared a video from her hospital bed ( @lorrainekellysmith )

The procedure, which is known as salpingo-oophorectomy, takes one to two hours and requires several more hours of recovery in hospital.

The NHS advises that you must stay off work for two to four weeks after having the procedure. Kelly did not state why she was having her ovaries removed, but it is typically done as a preventative measure if there's a significant risk of associated disease, such as ovarian cancer.

Kelly recently commented on the “hurtful” suggestion that she takes too much time off from presenting her morning show.

Recent years have seen Kelly take an increasing number of breaks from presenting, with the parody X/Twitter account @LorraineKWatch documenting the number of times she has appeared on her show. The account has since been taken down.

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly pictured in March ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The presenter told The Guardian that she found it “really hurtful, actually”.

She added: “It really is. I’ve not spoken about it before. I’m a grafter and I work really hard and I’ve had to take Fridays off for the past year. I just thought it was weird to care so much.”

The host said she “initially” took time off to care for her mother “who has been ill”, but then realised she enjoyed the break – and was jealous of other ITV morning hosts who were able to work four days a week.

“It sort of brings you into line with everyone else because, if you look at This Morning, everybody else does four days. And as I’m getting older, I want to do other things – more writing, all of that,” the host, who has written two books, said. “Mate, I’ve been doing this for 40 years, working my a*** off.”