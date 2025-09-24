Gen Z is drinking ‘loaded water’ to cut sugar cravings and stay energized

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gen Z has found a fresh way to stay hydrated — and it’s healthier than you might expect.

On TikTok, young creators are showing off their “loaded water” recipes: super-sized 40-ounce drinks boosted with flavor and function. Think electrolyte powders, prebiotic sodas with as few as 25 calories, coconut water, and fresh fruit.

One creator, Dawn, has gone viral for her colorful daily mixes. She experiments with a range of electrolyte flavors like sour blueberry, cotton candy, and orange melon. In a July clip, she explained that her sugar-free, zero-calorie powder — packed with caffeine — is her “healthy way” of getting an energy boost.

At the core of most recipes is a powdered blend of flavoring, electrolytes, and supplements that turns plain ice water into something fun, flavorful, and energizing.

“It helps me consume a lot more water than I would normally consume in a day,” she said in a TikTok posted last month about her loaded water. “I’m addicted to soda, and it’s so bad. So if I need to get 40 ounces of water in this way, I’ll do it.”

Gen Z says they’ve increase their daily water intake with the ‘loaded water’ trend ( Getty Images )

In March, a TikTok creator named Cara shared her first attempt at a loaded water, calling it her way to stay hydrated while “drinking something fun.”

Her recipe mixed ice, water, fresh lemon and strawberry slices, coconut water, strawberry lemon Poppi (a probiotic soda), and a final boost of electrolyte powder.

Experts note that hydration is essential: according to the Mayo Clinic, men should aim for about 15.5 cups of fluids a day, while women should target 11.5 cups, since every cell, tissue, and organ in the body depends on water to function properly.

Hydration doesn’t just impact energy — it can affect your diet, too. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sugar cravings for things like cookies or candy are sometimes a sign of dehydration.

Loaded water offers a way to curb those cravings while keeping you energized, and some experts say it may even help cut back on sugary, high-calorie snacks that contribute to weight gain.

“Most people are dehydrated without even realizing it,” registered dietitian Fiorella DiCarlo told The New York Post. “Dehydration can cause fatigue, slow metabolism, and increased sugar cravings, which can lead to weight gain. If loaded water adds incentive or flavor that encourages more water intake, I’m for it.”

Still, DiCarlo cautioned that not every mix is created equal. Drinks like soda and juice can tip the scales toward excess sugar and calories, so it’s important to choose ingredients wisely. “Loaded water offers flavor with fewer calories, less sugar, and no artificial additives — if made thoughtfully,” she said.