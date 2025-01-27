Lizzo celebrates hitting weight goal after two years of training

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lizzo just celebrated a major milestone in her weight loss journey.

“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday (January 25).

“I haven’t seen this number since 2014,” the 36-year-old music artist confessed.

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shared two images of her in an activewear set with screenshots of statistics from her health-tracking app.

One graphic revealed she’d lowered her Body Mass Index and total body fat by 10.5 percent and 16 percent, respectively, since January 16, 2023.

“Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals,” she wrote.

The “About Damn Time” performer has spoken openly about working toward her “weight release goal” for some time now.

Instead of focusing entirely on shedding pounds, Lizzo said she’s taking a holistic approach to achieving a healthier body.

Lizzo encouraged her followers to ‘do anything you put your mind to’ on Instagram ( lizzobeeating/Instagram )

About a year ago, the Grammy-winner spoke to The New York Times about how her mindset has shifted from “body positivity” to “body neutrality.”

“I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” she told the outlet in March 2024. “The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day.

“There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive,” she continued.

“The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It’s evolved into body neutrality.”

Body positivity is a social movement that encourages the acceptance of one’s natural figure regardless of shape, size, gender, or race. The mindset is meant to debunk societal beauty standards that favor skinny body types.

Body neutrality, meanwhile, encourages people to feel however they want to about their body, so long as it’s without judgment. In other words, there’s no pressure to love your body exactly how it is.

Elsewhere in Lizzo’s interview with the Times, she said: “I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly.”

“I’m taking the time every day to put some love into my body,” she continued. “There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates.”

While she may be willing to share intimate details about her weight loss, Lizzo has no interest in hearing critics comment about her body.

“My body is nobody’s business,” she said.

Back in September 2024, Lizzo revealed her weight loss progress in a TikTok video with old and new footage of her standing in front of the camera. “Fine both ways,” her caption read.