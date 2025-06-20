Lizzo admits she tried Ozempic during weight loss transformation — but stopped using it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lizzo has revealed that she tried using Ozempic to lose weight, but she quickly realized it wasn’t for her.

The 37-year-old singer opened up about her weight loss journey during Thursday’s episode of Trisha Paytas’s podcast, Just Trish.

Earlier this year, the singer updated fans to share that she had lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and had lost 16% of her body fat since January 2024.

She told internet personality Paytas that while she tried popular weight loss drug Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications, which are primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes, they weren’t effective for her.

“I’ve tried everything. It’s just the science for me,” Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, said. “Ozempic works because you eat less food. It makes you feel full. So, if you can just do that on your own and get mind-over-matter. It’s the same thing.”

Lizzo says ‘not being vegan’ helped her loss weight ( Getty )

The “Truth Hurts” singer said that instead of using Ozempic to lose weight, what really worked for her was “not being vegan.” She was initially vegan from 2020 to 2022.

“Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats,” she explained. “I was eating a lot of bread. I was eating a lot of rice, and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full. But really I was consuming like 3,000 to 5,000 calories a day.”

She said that ultimately, adding whole foods, beef, chicken, and fish to her diet is what helped her lose weight.

“I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of like fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up,” she added.

During the podcast, she also hit back at the criticism that people have faced for using Ozempic to lose weight.

“It’s a drug to help somebody with something they’re struggling with,” she said. “I think people, it’s their way of being fat phobic when you’re telling someone they’re cheating.”

Lizzo has previously opened up about her health journey, which started in 2023. In April, she said a major change to her routine was cutting out food and drinks from Starbucks. More specifically, she started avoiding “sugary stuff” in the mornings and making the switch to a “super savory” breakfast.

“I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of like carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you,” she said.

In January, Lizzo celebrated a major milestone in her weight loss journey. “I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I haven’t seen this number since 2014.”

“Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals,” she wrote.