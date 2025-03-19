Lipton Ice Tea fans left devastated after brand discontinues ‘best flavour’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lipton Ice Tea fans have been left heartbroken after the drinks brand discontinued their much-loved peach flavour.

Complaints emerged on social media on Tuesday night (March 18) after Lipton shared a statement announcing the news.

The soft drink giants posted a photo of a Peach Ice Tea can wearing angels wings to Instagram as it bid goodbye to the fan favourite, much to the disbelief of the comment section.

“You may have heard that our iconic Peach Lipton Ice Tea flavour is getting discontinued,” Lipton’s statement read.

“We know – it hurts (sorry if we've ruined your go-to afternoon chill bev). But don't worry, the rest of your faves are still here to keep you refreshed,” it continued.

Peach Ice Tea fans were quick to share their devastation, with one person writing: “It’s the only flavour people like? Why are you doing this????? Delete and pretend you got hacked.”

“THIS DRINK GIVES ME WILL TO LIVE,” mourned another user.

“Not sure why you’d ruin my life like this to be honest, bit rude,” echoed another commenter.

Meanwhile, a fourth person added: “I immediately went to check if it was 1st April??!!!! What is happening?”

Another fan said: “Please rethink this decision I’m going to throw up,” while another person warned: “Guys, if you do this, my wife will be fuming.”

To lessen their customers’ distress, Lipton teased that Peach Ice Tea could reenter circulation in the future.

“Who knows? Maybe one day, Peach will make a legendary comeback,” the statement read.

The brand, however, did not offer any further information on when the product will be formally reinstated.

open image in gallery Lipton has axed its popular Peach Ice Tea flavour to the devastation of fans ( Amazon UK )

“We appreciate your understanding during this period of adjustment and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Lipton signed off. “#RIPeach.”

The disappointing news comes after Coca-Cola quietly discontinued half of its drinks last year, shedding brands like Tab, Zico coconut water, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, and Odwalla juices.

Back in 2023, Lilt was also scrapped by Coca-Cola after 50 years on UK shelves. It was instead relaunched as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit.

open image in gallery Lilt was discontinued by Coca Cola in 2023 ( Coca-Cola )

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness said he was hurt by the decision at the time.

Referencing the dying words of the villain in the film Blade Runner, he tweeted: “All those moments will be lost in time. Like (clears throat) Lilt in rain. Time to die.”

“F*** this to hell. I love a Lilt. Gonna have to stockpile,” wrote one long-time fan.

Podcast producer Carl Reigler added: “I don’t think I want to live in a world without Lilt in it. What’s the point anymore.”