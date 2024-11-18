Lily-Rose Depp makes rare comment about relationship with girlfriend 070 Shake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lily-Rose Depp just dished about her relationship with 070 Shake for the first time.

The 25-year-old The Idol star has kept her romance with the 27-year-old rapper under wraps for some time. However, Depp made a rare comment about her partner of nearly two years on the red carpet at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 17).

Upon arriving outside the 15th annual ceremony, Depp was approached by E! News and asked how she’s managed to support 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, amid her latest album release.

“I feel like there’s not enough time in these short interviews to really sum it up. But I’m incredibly proud. Yeah, she’s incredibly talented. I’m very proud,” Depp said, smiling.

The Voyagers star then opened up about her couple dynamic, explaining why she clicks with the music artist.

She said: “I mean, I think it’s, you know, it’s that kind of je ne sais quoi. You can’t describe that kind of feeling. But yeah, I’m very happy.”

070 Shake’s new album, Petrichor, debuted on November 15, marking her second studio album. Depp starred in 070 Shake’s “Winter Baby” music video.

On Instagram, Depp honored the experience with pictures and videos from the shoot. She wrote: “Got a call about being Shake’s video girl.”

In the comments section, the actor’s followers praised her performance and the overall collaboration. One enamored fan wrote: “I love you guys!!!”

“Y’all ARE everything,” another added after 070 Shake commented: “I’m the luckiest Mf alive.”

A third remarked: “Absolutely adore how private you and 070 Shake are when it comes to your relationship, so cute!!”

Before her current relationship, Depp was said to be romantically involved with Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet, but the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis never spoke publicly about either actors.

In 2022, Depp spoke to Elle about keeping her relationships a secret. “I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever,” she told the outlet.

“I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,” she said. “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts.”