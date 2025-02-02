Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Collins’ husband Charlie McDowell has responded to the “hateful” responses the couple received after announcing that they had welcomed their first child via a surrogate.

The Emily in Paris star, 35, and the director, 41, announced the birth of their baby girl Tove in an Instagram post shared yesterday (1 February).

In the post, which showed the newborn lying in a cot alongside a blanket stitched with her name, the pair shared their “endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate” and thanked “everyone who helped us along the way”.

While some fans and famous friends of the couple shared messages of congratulations, other social media users criticised their decision to use a surrogate and even speculated for the reasons behind the choice.

McDowell later weighed in with a comment on the post that thanked the wellwishers for their support and hit back at the disparaging remarks, noting that the critics didn’t “know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child”.

“Thank you for all the kind messages and love,” he wrote. “We are overjoyed and very grateful.”

“In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby – it’s OK to not be an expert on surrogacy. It’s OK to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child.

“It’s OK to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume.”

“And it’s OK to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives,” he added.

McDowell and Collins have been married since 2021 ( Getty Images )

“That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper.”

Collins, who is the daughter of legendary drummer Phil Collins, and McDowell, who is the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, started dating in 2019 and married two years later.

In their Instagram post, the couple hailed their daughter as “the center of our world”, adding: “We love you to the moon and back again…”