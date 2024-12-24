Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lily Allen spoke about spending Christmas “alone” shortly before it was reported that she has separated from her husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

Allen married Harbour in 2019 after meeting him on Raya, an exclusive dating app popular among celebrities and other high-profile figures.

On Monday (23 December), it was reported by that Allen had popped up on Raya once again just last week.

This has led to unconfirmed speculation that the “Smile” singer has separated from Harbour, who plays Hopper in Netflix’s hit sci-fi drama series Stranger Things.

According to MailOnline, her bio said: “Looking for someone to start couples therapy with.”

The Independent has contacted Allen and Harbour’s representatives for comment.

The claims come shortly after a recent episode of popular BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me?, in which Allen’s co-host Miquita Oliver asked her friend: “Do you do Christmas dinner on your own?”

In the Christmas-themed episode, recorded without her wedding ring, Allen revealed that she would be flying from the US to London and then to Nairobi, Kenya, during the festive period.

She also suggested there had been a last-minute change to her plans after revealing she had “completely forgotten” she had tickets to see The Nutcracker at the Lincoln Centre with her family.

open image in gallery David Harbour and Lily Allen are rumoured to have broken up ( Getty Images )

Oliver asked Allen, who has two children: “Have you done – ‘cause now you have your own family – do you do Christmas dinner on your own?”

Allen replied: “I haven’t done that yet. Maybe once. I love cooking, I love prep – it’s very therapeutic.”

The singer-turned-actor previously said the long-distance aspect of her relationship with Harbour had a positive effect as “absence makes the heart grow fonder”.

She told Oliver: “We do FaceTime a lot and sometimes it feels like it gets a little bit too much and then we’ll have, like, a couple of days, a few days, not talking at all and it’s great.”

Allen previously revealed that she and Harbour would actually not have married were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two first met on Raya back in 2020 and were married in Las Vegas one year later.

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, who is the father of her two daughters. The former couple separated in 2016 and then finalised their divorce in 2018.

As for attributing their relationship to the global pandemic, Allen explained on the Where There’s a Will, There’s a Wake podcast that they would have struggled to find time to spend together had they not been forced into a lockdown.

open image in gallery Lily Allen is said to have popped up on celebrity dating app Raya ( Getty Images )

“He’s an actor and I have two children, who at the time were six and seven,” she told the podcast host at the time.

“I don’t know how we would have been able to spend enough time with each other to know it was going to work for us to therefore take the risk of moving to America [together].”

She added that because they were “being forced to live with each other for a year” she came to the conclusion that the relationship was capable of working out and she made the move to the United States.

“If it hadn’t happened, I just can’t see how that opportunity would have arisen,” she said.