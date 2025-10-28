Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Brooklyn brownstone that Lily Allen and David Harbour shared during their four years of marriage is now on the market for $8 million.

The listing was posted just days after the pop star put out her tell-all album chronicling the A-list couple’s brutal split last year, with the first song on the record directly mentioning the lavish four-story townhouse in the titular song “West End Girl.”

“And now we're all here, we've moved to New York / We've found a nice little rental near a sweet little school / Now I'm looking at houses with four or five floors /And you've found us a brownstone, said ‘You want it? It's yours,’” the album begins.

“So we went ahead and we bought it / Found ourselves a good mortgage / Billy Cotton got sorted / All the furniture ordered / I could never afford this /You were pushing it forward / Made me feel a bit awkward.”

Despite her reservations about the cost, Allen and the Stranger Things actor bought the house for $3.35 million in early 2021, nearly half of what its worth today, partly due to its extravagant redesign by designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff.

open image in gallery Lily Allen and David Harbour split last year after nearly four years of marriage ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Lily Allen and David Harbour's former home in Carroll Gardens is being sold for $8 million ( Hayley Ellen Day for Carl Gambino of the Gambino Group at Compass )

The online listing describes the eclectic apartment as a “layered narrative of traditional English charm, modern Brooklyn sensibilities, and rich Italian influence.” The property’s estimated mortgage payments stand at $1.59 million down at a 6.8 percent interest rate for 30 years, which comes out to a whopping $43,519 per month.

The 19th-century house, located on a tree-lined block in Brooklyn’s family-friendly Carroll Gardens neighborhood, went viral after being featured in Architectural Digest in early 2023. The video tour of what Allen’s children called “the clown house,” she said in the interview, sparked online commentary from fans over the home’s carpeted bathroom and bold decorations.

When Harbour was asked about the decision to carpet the bathroom at the time, he told Seth Meyers, “I made very few decisions in this house.” He then added that he liked it.

“There’s a romance to a carpeted bathroom,” he said. “[You feel like you’re] in Paris in the ’20s.”

When Meyers brought up the backlash from fans on social media over the carpet, Harbour laughed and said, “I think everyone’s become such a nerd since Covid, you know what I mean? Such squares! It’s like, whatever, it’s a little bit of mold.”

Besides the floral carpet, the bathroom includes a standalone tub and a fireplace. Also upstairs, the main bedroom also sparked online discourse at the time due to the fact that it had no windows.

open image in gallery The bathroom of the Brooklyn townhouse sparked online discourse due to its floral carpet ( Hayley Ellen Day for Carl Gambino of the Gambino Group at Compass )

open image in gallery The former couple renovated the townhouse and doubled its worth ( Hayley Ellen Day for Carl Gambino of the Gambino Group at Compass )

open image in gallery Lily Allen and David Harbour bought the townhouse for $3.35 million in 2021 ( Gloria Kilbourne for Carl Gambino of the Gambino Group at Compass )

On the main level of the home, the living room features crown moldings, a fireplace and a private backyard, while the kitchen boasts natural light and a massive chandelier. The third level of the townhouse has two guest rooms, a lounge with a skylight, and a home office, according to the listing.

While the house sits vacant, Harbour has returned to his apartment in the West Village, which is also mentioned throughout Allen’s new album. The singer and her two daughters have moved back to London.