The impact of interior design on mental health

Wellbeing has become an important element in our lives, and taking a holistic approach to interior design reinforces all those feel-good, happy vibes – and a space where we feel comforted.

As Alysha Alli, group interior designer at Redrow puts it: “It’s no surprise our environment can hugely affect our mental health and wellbeing – and our homes, in which we spend most of our time, are no exception.

“By consciously curating the colour palette, layout, lighting, and décor, you can create an environment that not only looks good… but actively supports your mental health and wellbeing.”

Whether its a soothing retreat for rest, an energising space for creativity, or welcoming haven for connecting with loved ones, Alli says by incorporating key design techniques, you can better support your wellbeing and lifestyle.

Here’s how to create a positive aesthetic…

Colour drenching

Colour drenching involves enveloping a space in a single colour, explains Alli. “Painting walls, ceilings and sometimes even furniture, in the same or closely related hues to achieve a unified feel.”

Why it works for wellbeing

Cohesion: “Using one colour consistently reduces visual clutter, creating a sense of unity and calm – promoting better mental wellbeing,” highlights Alli.

Atmospheric envelopment: “Colour drenching can make a room feel like a cosy retreat,” suggests Alli. “Especially if the chosen colour is soothing such as a soft, dusty pink or a serene blue.”

Playful escape: “A bold, bright approach like a vibrant cobalt or mustard can inject energy and fun into a space,” she says. “Which can help combat feelings of monotony or low mood.”

Dopamine décor

Dopamine décor focuses on bringing joy through colour, playful patterns, and whimsical objects, underlines Alli. “It’s all about embracing design choices that spark delight.”

Why it works for wellbeing

Bright, bold colour palettes: “Cheerful hues such as pinks, oranges and turquoises used in unexpected pairings can energise a room and create a sense of excitement,” she enthuses.

Layered textures and patterns: “Mixing patterns such as geometric shapes with florals – and layering different textiles like faux fur, velvet and woven throws creates a sensory-rich environment.”

Personal touches: “Displaying sentimental items such as interesting artwork, souvenirs from meaningful travels, or quirky memorabilia can be grounding,” suggests Alli. “And serves as a nostalgic reminder of loved ones helping to combat low mood.”

Layout and organisation

A clutter-free path helps visually and physically reduce stress, notes the interior designer. In rooms where relaxation is a priority – such as bedrooms or reading nooks – Alli says to ensure furniture doesn’t block windows or walkways.

Why it works for wellbeing

Zoning: “Especially important in open-concept spaces, zoning helps create distinct ‘mental zones’ for work, rest, and play – so you can mentally separate activities and reduce stress,” highlights Alli.

Ergonomics: “Choose furniture that supports good posture,” she advises. “For instance, a desk chair that aligns with the correct height can reduce back pain – and the mental strain that comes with it.”

Lighting and sleep quality

As Alli points out, lighting can seriously impact our mood and sleep quality, so it’s important to pay attention to this when decorating a space – and keep in mind when choosing blinds or curtains.

Why it works for wellbeing

Maximise daylight: “Use sheer curtains or blinds that allow ample daylight into a room,” guides Alli. “Exposure to natural light in the morning can help regulate circadian rhythms [your body’s natural 24-hour clock], aiding better sleep at night.”

Add mirrors: “Strategically placed mirrors can reflect light and make a space feel brighter and more expansive.”

Artificial lighting

Artificial lighting can have just as much of an impact on our mood as natural light, notes Alli, so keep this in mind when choosing light fixtures and bulbs.

Why it works for wellbeing

Warm, dimmable lighting: “In the evening, reduce overhead lighting in favour of lower, softer light – this transition signals your brain to start winding down.”

Blue light reduction: “Skip harsh LED lights near bedtime and opt for warmer or adjustable-spectrum bulbs instead,” she advises. “This helps maintain healthy melatonin levels for better sleep.”

Embrace optimism, joy and hope

Embracing positive emotions when decorating is a great way to create a space that’s going to uplift and soothe you, when you need a little extra care, highlights Alli.

“So make sure to pick colours and decorations that bring you true joy, as opposed to just being aesthetically pleasing.”

Why it works for wellbeing

With the pursuit of radical optimism – a mindset which focuses on looking at the good in every part of life, even when the situation may be negative – and belief that things will work out for the best, Alli forecasts bright colours will be used more widely to communicate these emotions.

“Colour preferences are subjective, but research shows warmer tones of red, pink, orange and yellow can evoke feelings of hope, joy and excitement, ” says Alli.

“We’ve seen this come to the fore through the use of #DopamineBrights and #JoyfulExpression, as well as feelgood colour for interiors,” she adds.