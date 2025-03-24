Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, has made a rare comment about their relationship.

The 26-year-old Italian model gave a glimpse into her love life in a new cover story for Vogue France, published on Monday. Although the publication doesn’t mention DiCaprio by name, it did note that Ceretti has been dating a “very, very famous actor.” The pair have been romantically linked since 2023.

After revealing that she and her boyfriend met in Milan, without giving any further details about his identity, she shared what she considered the “risks” of being labeled someone’s girlfriend.

“As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” Ceretti explained. “And that can be extremely annoying.”

Suddenly, “people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex,” she continued. “So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Ceretti also noted that while she’s dating “one of the most desired people in the world,” which is how Vogue described DiCaprio, 50, it’s something she has “learned” to navigate.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been dating for nearly two years ( Getty Images )

“If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed,” she concluded. “Because love protects and gives confidence.”

During the interview, she was also asked if she had seen one of DiCaprio’s signature movies, Titanic. “Who hasn't seen it? Or didn't like it? It's an iconic film,” she simply responded.

Ceretti and DiCaprio have been romantically linked since August 2023 when they were spotted kissing at a club in Ibiza, Spain. At the time, the Wolf of Wall Street star was dressed in his signature low-profile outfit — a black baseball cap and black T-shirt — while the Italian model was seen wearing a sparkly one-shoulder top and a slicked-back ponytail look. A month later, Page Six reported that the pair was “officially dating,” and their relationship was “getting serious.”

They’ve since kept their relationship under wraps, and don’t usually speak about it in the public eye. They have, however, been spotted on a handful of dates over the last few months.

In December, they were spotted swimming in the ocean on a beach in St. Barts in the Caribbean. Only a few months before that, they were seen on a yacht trip off the coast of Sardinia during their vacation through Europe.

While Ceretti was backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a sticker on the phone that featured DiCaprio’s face. The sticker also appeared to be a snap of the actor from when he was a teenager.