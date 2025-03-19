Frozen meals recalled after ‘wood-like material’ detected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nestlé U.S. has issued a voluntary recall on a limited supply of its Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine meals due to the potential presence of “wood-like material.”

In a March 17 press release, the food conglomerate said the recalled products had been distributed “at major retailers” between September 2024 and March 2025.

The recalled meals include the following meals made between August 2024 and March 2025: Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna.

Any Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s meals that do not have the following batch numbers listed under the announcement are not included in the recall. You can find the affected batch numbers here.

Nestlé said the company launched an investigation after consumers contacted them to report multiple issues — one involving a potential choking incident.

The food giant urged customers to dispose of or return the potentially contaminated food products to receive a full refund.

open image in gallery Nestlé issued a voluntary recall on its Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna ( Nestlé )

“We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it,” the company said.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully,” the statement continued. “The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

open image in gallery The recall comes after multiple consumers contacted the company to report issues ( Nestlé )

Nestlé’s announcement comes a few days after Savage Pet became the latest pet food brand to recall some of its cat food products due to the possibility that it is contaminated with bird flu.

The FDA announced a recall of both large and small boxes of Savage Pet’s raw chicken cat food on Saturday, March 15.

The recall extends to 66 of the company’s 84-oz boxes and 74 small, 21-oz boxes. Each item has a best-by date of November 15, 2026.

The recalled food was distributed to retailers across California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The FDA urged customers to refrain from donating or feeding the contaminated food to their pets. Instead, anyone who may have purchased the affected boxes should return them to the retailer they bought the food to receive a full refund.

Pet owners who may have fed the food to their cats should monitor their animals for symptoms of the bird flu, also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1.

According to the FDA, bird flu symptoms include “fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination, or blindness.”