Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones gives update on return after eye surgery

Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones has reassured fans that he’ll be back on the air soon following his prolonged absence from the morning show.

Jones explained why he had been absent from the show on social media earlier in the week, revealing that he underwent eye surgery and was “doing well.” He also said that he’d “share the details of [his] experience soon.”

The TV host spoke about his surgery Friday, calling into an episode of Fox and Friends. “For my entire life, I’ve had issues with my eyes,” he began. “I’ve gone to multiple doctors, and stuff like that, but it’s just been something I’ve lived with.”

However, he finally went to a specialist after his friend’s wife kept “nagging” him to do so, and learned he needed eye surgery.

“My retina had been detached, and it had been that way for a long time. [The doctors] said it was genetic,” he explained. “Did the surgery, and everything went well.”

Lawrence Jones says he got eye surgery after discovering his retina was detached ( Getty )

Although Jones’ doctors told him he’d be back at work by the Monday after his procedure, there was “too much swelling” in his eye.

“They didn’t make the connection that I was on TV,” he quipped. “There is some swelling. My eye isn’t quite open. But I’m healing fast. Very fast. And I’m hoping to be back soon.”

Jones explained his condition further, noting that a detached retina meant he was “slowly going blind.” However, the “tear was so small” that it couldn’t be spotted for years.

“But there was fluid around my eyes, which led the doctor to say, ‘I can drain the fluid, but there is something deeper to this,’” he recalled. “So, on the bright side, since they had to reattach my retina, my vision has gotten better and better.”

He concluded by speaking about his recovery process, emphasizing his hope to be back on Fox and Friends soon. However, he couldn’t give a time frame for his return.

“I don’t want to give anybody any dates or anything, because I don’t want to disappoint anyone if something goes wrong,” he added. “But I’m ready to be back, but now we need my eye to comply with me, so I can be back.”

The broadcaster, who has worked for Fox since 2018, has been a staple on the morning program since he joined as a permanent co-host in September 2023. At 30, he became the youngest Black co-host on cable news.

He currently hosts the show with Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.

Fans were worried about Jones following his prolonged disappearance from the show. After reassuring viewers that he was fine and recovering from the procedure, colleagues and fans shared their well-wishes for the host online.

“Get well soon,” podcast Dan Bongino wrote on X, while conservative activist Scott Presler added, “Wishing you healing. You’ve got this.”