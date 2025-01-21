Lauren Sanchez quietly reacts to backlash over lace bra inauguration outfit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez has subtly reacted to the criticism about her outfit at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Monday (January 20), she arrived at the United States Capitol Rotunda alongside the Amazon CEO wearing a white, fur coat. Once inside, she removed the layer to reveal an Alexander McQueen suit and a visible white lace bustier as she opted out of a blouse.

The fashion statement quickly sparked outrage as many online commentators claimed it was too revealing for the political event.

Later, at Trump’s inaugural ball, she was seen wearing a peach-colored gown by Dolce & Gabbana and dangly earrings adorned with pearls. On Instagram, the former journalist shared snaps in her evening-wear, captioning the post: “Starlight ball.”

While the comments had been limited, Sanchez had left a few comments up that had specifically mentioned her suit and praised her for the all-white outfit. She also went on to like the comments that told her to ignore the backlash.

“THAT GIRL,” one comment began with a fire emoji. “Don’t let the haters bring you down! Only opinion that matters is your own and Jeff’s.”

Many people suggested that Sanchez’s outfit was inappropriate for the event ( Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images )

Another commenter agreed, “You look absolutely stunning and early today at the inauguration. You are truly an inspiration to me and I’m sure to Many Women.”

Many people were quick to voice their opinion on Sanchez’s daring outfit on Monday, specifically turning to X (formerly Twitter).

“Jeff Bezos’s future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion,” one post read. “Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable.”

Another person agreed, writing, “Lauren Sanchez needs to hire someone to teach her to dress like a classy lady. Money cannot buy class. Look at Melania, Ivanka and Usha they have class.”

“Lauren Sanchez complete inappropriate dress today. Really, a bra plainly visible. Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity,” a third post read.

Her outfit also garnered a viral moment when Mark Zuckerberg appeared to be looking at Sanchez’s chest. Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn teased the Meta CEO over the moment, writing, “Jeff Bezos’s wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit? Peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy… Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place.

“And as for our favorite Lizardman, Mark Zuckerberg—his cold, dead eyes were locked on her cleavage like he was trying to program his next algorithm off it. WTF is going on America.”