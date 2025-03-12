Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mom’s viral hack aimed at parents who want their children to start folding laundry sparked widespread debate, with many people questioning its ethical implications.

The Goddards, who have over 315,000 followers on Instagram, are known for sharing useful tips and tricks on everything from parenting methods to household chores.

One video posted earlier this month - titled “How to get your toddler to fold their laundry” - shows users how to cut up and tape together cardboard pieces to create a little homemade tool that helps toddlers learn how to fold shirts.

The family’s young was seen bringing a shirt over to the DIY laundry assistant, following each step to achieve the perfect folded T-shirt.

“MOM HACK: to get your toddler to fold their laundry. Get your little one involved to make it fun,” the Instagram caption read.

The seemingly innocuous video prompted a heated debate among viewers, who flocked to the comments section to either praise or condemn the hack.

open image in gallery The viral hack includes piecing together four cardboard cutouts with tape to form a folding table with numbers written on top. ( Instagram/@the_goddard_fam )

Many people noted how they could use this cardboard device themselves, never mind their children.

“Gross motor, counting, and life skills all in one go. You go momma,” one follower wrote, while another said: “I am going to use this for my own laundry.”

A third joked: “I’m wondering if this works for husbands too?”

Other viewers expressed concern, however, arguing the tip seemed to be in favor of child labor practices. “CHILD LABOR BACK IN!?” one critic wrote.

“Seriously? The kid has their entire life to be folding laundry,” another individual commented. “Give them some toys, get down on the floor and play with them instead.”

One supporter spoke up amid all the backlash, writing: “You aren't raising children to be children, you're raising them to be responsible adults. I think this is often forgotten.

“In my opinion, learning life skills leads to adults who know how to take care of themselves later on and not running home for help the rest of their lives,” they continued.

Another added: “Some people don’t like kids having chores, thinking chores automatically means no playing at all 25 hours straight of working.”

The Independent has contacted the Goddards for a comment.