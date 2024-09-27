Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Lana Del Rey has surprised fans by marrying her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene just one month after she went public with their relationship.

The “Born to Die” singer, 39, first met the alligator tour guide when she was performing in Louisiana in 2019 and took one of his boat tours while in town. According to reports, the couple reconnected this May and were spotted holding hands at Leeds Festival in August.

Del Rey exchanged vows in a rustic ceremony in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at the same bayou where Dufrene operates his swamp boat tours. She was walked down the aisle by her father Robert Grant in a white whisper ruffle dress with a bouquet in her hand.

After the ceremony, Del Rey and the father of three hosted a reception at the public harbour in a large marquee, for which the “Video Games” singer placed a blue ribbon in her hair for her “something blue”.

The Independent has contacted Del Rey’s representatives for comment.

Many fans were taken aback by Del Rey’s wedding and were quick to express their shock on social media. “Didn’t she meet this man yesterday? What the hell did I miss,” one person questioned on X/Twitter.

Meanwhile, another concerned user added: “This takes the cake of wild. It was like yesterday they were seen together! Happy for her but woahhhh.”

open image in gallery Lana Del Rey has married her alligator tour guide partner Jeremy Dufrene ( Getty Images )

However, some fans showed support for the singer, with one person writing: “This is actually kind of cute. She could probably date or marry anyone she wants. As long as they treat her well, I hope she’s happy.”

In May this year, the “Summertime Sadness” singer tagged Dufrene in an Instagram post, calling him her “guy” in the caption, leading to some raised eyebrows from fans. The singer and her two siblings were seen posing with Dufrene in the photos, which she captioned, “Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay.”

When details of Del Rey’s relationship with Dufrene first emerged this spring a source told the MailOnline : “Her friends and team did some digging on him over fears he could be using her, but his business is lucrative and he doesn’t need or want Lana’s money.”

They added: “He is a good guy and she is wildly attracted to him. He is a good father and no one who knows him has anything bad to say about him.”

A tour guide for Arthur’s Airboat Tours in Louisiana, Dufrene is well-known for taking tourists through the state’s local swamps and marshes, giving them a glimpse at the local wildlife. According to the company website, this includes animals ranging from alligators, herons, and egrets to over 300 species of birds.

Before becoming a tour guide, Dufrene reportedly worked at a chemical plant. He is also a father to two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Del Rey isn’t the first celebrity Dufrene has hung out with. In 2015, Twisters actor Glen Powell shared an Instagram post featuring himself and Dufrene on an airboat.

He captioned the post: “J-Bone and G-Trash. We’re both single and ready to mingle. Find us on the swamp or at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry).”