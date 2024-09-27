Who is Jeremy Dufrene? Lana Del Rey’s new alligator tour guide husband

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Lana Del Rey is officially married to Jeremy Dufrene.

On September 26, the 39-year-old “Summertime Sadness” singer said “I do” to the alligator tour guide in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.

In pictures obtained by the Dail Mail, Del Rey can be seen walking along a path next to Arthur’s Airboat Tours docks with her father, Rob Grant, her sister, Caroline, and her brother, Charlie.

Del Rey appeared to wear a traditional wedding gown with a long train. After the ceremony, she embellished the billowing lace garment with a blue ribbon in her hair to signify her “something blue.” Meanwhile, Dufrene donned a dark suit, brown dress shoes, a gold vest chain, and no tie.

The two were photographed next to the bayou, the same location where Dufrene conducts his tours and works as a captain. They then moved on to the public harbor for an intimate reception.

The happy couple received a marriage license three days prior, according to the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court.

open image in gallery Lana Del Rey met Jeremy Dufrene in 2019 on one of his tours ( Instagram )

The September 26 wedding ceremony marked one month since Del Rey and Dufrene’s romance was revealed. Indeed, many fans had no idea Del Rey was dating someone or who her new spouse was.

“What did I miss?” one confused X user questioned, while another asked: “Wait, huh? I’m confused. Can somebody fill me in on more details?”

Who is Jeremy Dufrene?

Jeremy Dufrene is a 49-year-old father with two daughters.

The divorced dad is a tour guide at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. Before becoming a guide, Dufrene reportedly worked at a chemical plant.

According to the Daily Mail, Dufrene has held his position since 2015, driving several celebrities around the bayou over the years from Glen Powell to Kate Hudson and Emma Roberts.

Per Arthur’s Air Boat website, Dufrene’s tour includes alligator, heron, egret, and over 300 bird species sightings.

Powell met the Louisiana worker in 2015 when he took his tour.

At the time, the Anyone But You star took to Instagram to boast about Dufrene, his new friend. “J-Bone and G-Trash. We’re both single and ready to mingle. Find us on the swamp or at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry),” the movie star wrote.

Dufrene and Del Rey connected for the first time in 2019. The “Video Games” performer was attending BUKU Music + Art Project festival. That same trip, Del Rey posted a picture next to her now-husband on his boat, encouraging her followers to check out his business.

It wasn’t until earlier this year that the duo explored a romantic connection. In May 2024, Del Rey shared a photo of her with Dufrene on Instagram. “Family with my guy @jeremy.dufrene,” her caption read.

Then, in August 2024, the pair were spotted holding hands in London, seemingly confirming their new relationship status. A month later, Dufrene accompanied Del Rey to Karen Elson’s wedding in New York City.