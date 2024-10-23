Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lamar Odom has opened up about his own experience with “pink cocaine” after traces of the drug were found in Liam Payne’s body following his death.

On October 16, the former One Direction star died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony. According to a preliminary toxicology report obtained by ABC News, the 31-year-old singer had traces of crack, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and “pink cocaine” – a combination of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine – detected in his system.

Now, former NBA star Odom has detailed his own use of the recreational drug, which many have questioned in the wake of Payne’s death.

Speaking to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband confessed he’s taken “every” drug that was detected in the toxicology report. “Drugs could cause you to hallucinate – I’ve heard voices before,” the professional athlete said. “That’s about it.”

open image in gallery Lamar Odom says he’s ‘heard voices’ while on the same drugs found in Liam Payne’s body ( Getty )

Odom, who’s been in recovery for his own substance abuse issues, suggested Payne may have been experiencing hallucinations from the combination of drugs.

The Los Angeles Lakers alum extended his condolences to Payne’s old bandmates – Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik – as well as the singer’s family. “I’m gonna make sure I say a prayer for his family and everyone that he knows,” Odom said.

open image in gallery ‘Pink cocaine’ refers to a combination of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine ( Getty Images )

Payne is survived by his parents, sisters, and his seven-year-old son: Bear.

Following the singer’s death, Kate Cassidy – his girlfriend of two years – posted a series of photos in tribute to her late partner. In the October 23 post, she shared selfies of the couple, as well as images of them kissing and cudding.

“I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now,” the 25-year-old wrote in a statement.

“You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone – millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved,” she continued, before revealing the two had plans to get married in the future.

“A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444,’” Cassidy added.

“Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”