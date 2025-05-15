Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bravo star Lala Kent is navigating a worrying health diagnosis after consulting her doctor about a spot on her eye.

Kent, 34, said she initially noticed a pink growth on her eye. She’s kept fans in the loop as she’s visited doctors, providing the latest update on Wednesday via Instagram.

“She said that it is pre-cancer, and she said, ‘I want to start you on chemotherapy drops,’” Kent shared with her followers. “Now I know that sounds terrifying, I cried, obviously, because when you hear that word.”

The Vanderpump Rules star said the treatment plan will span three months. She’ll use the chemotherapy eye drops for one week per month and rest for the other three.

“At that point in time, God willing, it kills all of the cancerous cells,” Kent continued. “If it doesn’t, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. And talk about surgery. So there’s the update.”

Kent grew concerned after noticing the spot near her pupil, even showing her followers and asking for advice.

open image in gallery Lala Kent shared a health update in an Instagram video Wednesday ( Lala Kent/Instagram )

“I know I’ve showed you guys like a million times, but I’ve been obsessing over it,” Kent shared with her followers Tuesday, per US Weekly. “It started out I want to say maybe a month and a half, two months ago, where it was like the slightest bit of discoloration. I was like, ‘This is so weird, like what is that?’” Kent added that the spot began to look like a blister to her about a week and a half ago.

open image in gallery Kent is known for starring in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ ( Getty Images )

After consulting a doctor who ordered a biopsy, Kent said her anxiety was spiking.

“I’ll have friends come to me and they’re going through a health situation and I’m like, ‘It’s gonna be fine. You’ll be good. Like, we’re gonna figure it out. We’ll cross bridges when we get to them.’ Then when you’re placed in this situation, all you can do is just sit here and stress and think about every possible horrendous situation. And all of the advice that you give to people completely goes out the window,” she said.

Fans have followed Kent’s journey since 2015 when she joined the Vanderpump Rules cast. Now a mom to Ocean, 4, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and Sosa, eight months, via a sperm donor, Kent is slated to appear on the current season of The Valley and at the upcoming BravoCon event later this year.