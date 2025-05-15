Bravo star Lala Kent shares ‘terrifying’ health update after pre-cancer diagnosis
Kent joined the cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in 2015
Bravo star Lala Kent is navigating a worrying health diagnosis after consulting her doctor about a spot on her eye.
Kent, 34, said she initially noticed a pink growth on her eye. She’s kept fans in the loop as she’s visited doctors, providing the latest update on Wednesday via Instagram.
“She said that it is pre-cancer, and she said, ‘I want to start you on chemotherapy drops,’” Kent shared with her followers. “Now I know that sounds terrifying, I cried, obviously, because when you hear that word.”
The Vanderpump Rules star said the treatment plan will span three months. She’ll use the chemotherapy eye drops for one week per month and rest for the other three.
“At that point in time, God willing, it kills all of the cancerous cells,” Kent continued. “If it doesn’t, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. And talk about surgery. So there’s the update.”
Kent grew concerned after noticing the spot near her pupil, even showing her followers and asking for advice.
“I know I’ve showed you guys like a million times, but I’ve been obsessing over it,” Kent shared with her followers Tuesday, per US Weekly. “It started out I want to say maybe a month and a half, two months ago, where it was like the slightest bit of discoloration. I was like, ‘This is so weird, like what is that?’” Kent added that the spot began to look like a blister to her about a week and a half ago.
After consulting a doctor who ordered a biopsy, Kent said her anxiety was spiking.
“I’ll have friends come to me and they’re going through a health situation and I’m like, ‘It’s gonna be fine. You’ll be good. Like, we’re gonna figure it out. We’ll cross bridges when we get to them.’ Then when you’re placed in this situation, all you can do is just sit here and stress and think about every possible horrendous situation. And all of the advice that you give to people completely goes out the window,” she said.
Fans have followed Kent’s journey since 2015 when she joined the Vanderpump Rules cast. Now a mom to Ocean, 4, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and Sosa, eight months, via a sperm donor, Kent is slated to appear on the current season of The Valley and at the upcoming BravoCon event later this year.
